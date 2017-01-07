Home Movie Trailers xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) Movie Trailer #2
After coming out of self-imposed exile, daredevil operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) must race against time to recover a sinister weapon known as Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. Recruiting a new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself entangled in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of government.
Initial release: January 19, 2017 (Germany)/ 20 January 2017 (USA)/January 14, 2017 (India)
Director: D. J. Caruso
Film series: xXx Film Series
Music composed by: Brian Tyler
Screenplay: F. Scott Frazier, John Brancato, Michael Ferris, Chad St. John