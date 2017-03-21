Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot welcomes second daughter

It’s a new little Wonder Woman!

Gal Gadot has given birth to her second child, daughter Maya, the actress confirmed via Instagram Monday.

“And than we were four… She is here, Maya,” Gadot, 31, captioned a black-and-white photo of herself, husband Yaron Versano and their daughter Alma, whom they welcomed in 2011.

In the snap, which is taken from the back, Alma is pushing her new baby sister’s stroller as the family seems to be leaving the hospital.

“I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull,” she added.

The new mother of two recently shared a #nofiltermoment on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a Wonder Woman tee Tuesday along with a touching caption.

“Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I’m 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family,” she wrote.

“Could not be more grateful to the universe,” added the Israeli model and actress. “Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies.”

Gadot announced her second pregnancy on her Instagram account in November, writing, “So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime.”

Since then, she has shown off her baby bump at multiple events, including at January’s Golden Globes ceremony.

“Thank you @muglerofficial and @tiffanyandco for making me ready to rock the red carpet #goldenglobes #redcarpet #fashion #fun,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from her red-carpet appearance in a sparkly gown with high slit.