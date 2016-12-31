Weekend Box Office: ‘Rogue One’ Crossing $400M; ‘La La Land’ No. 1 Limited Release of 2016

Courtesy of Lionsgate ‘La La Land’

Among ‘La La Land’s’ fellow awards contenders, Denzel Washington’s ‘Fences,’ ‘Hidden Figures’ and ’20th Century Women’ continue to impress.

Gareth Edwards’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story continues to top the holiday box-office chart in North America, earning another $18.2 million Friday from 4,157 theaters as it prepares to cross the $400 million mark on New Year’s Eve Day and become the No. 2 release of 2016 behind fellow Disney release Finding Dory.

For the four-day holiday weekend, the stand-alone Star Wars films is projected to take in $65 million or more, putting the movie’s domestic cume at $440-million plus through Monday for Disney and Lucasfilm. Only two other 2016 releases cleared $400 million — Disney/Pixar’sFinding Dory ($486.3 million) and Disney/Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War ($408.1 million).

Damien Chazelle’s musical La La Land is another title boasting a milestone. On Friday, the critical darling earned an estimated $3.1 million from 750 theaters for a cume of $27.8 million, making it the top limited release of 2016. (CBS Films and Lionsgate’s Hell or High Water was the previous record-holder with $27 million.) Lionsgate is home of La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. La La Land is expected to gross $12 million-$13 million over the four-day weekend for an early domestic total of $37 million range.

La La Land is among a slew of awards contenders making a play over the year-end holidays.Fences, Hidden Figures and Patriots Day are also impressing, while late entry 20th Century Womanas been pulling in strong numbers since opening in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 28.

Among more commerical fare, Illumination’s and Universal’s new animated holiday offering Singcontinues to hold at No. 2, earning an estimated $16.8 million Friday from 4,029 locations for a projected four-day gross of $54.6 million-plus and pushing the movie’s domestic total to a stellar $178 million through Monday.

Morten Tyldum’s Passengers, the sci-fi space romance starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, remains parked at No. 3, grossing an estimated $4.8 milion Friday from 3,478 theaters for a projected $20 million four-day weekend and total of $64 million-plus through Monday for Sony. The movie will need to do brisk businss overseas, considering it cost $110 million-$120 million to make after tax rebates and incentives.

In another win for Disney, Thanksgiving animated film Moana continues to thrive as it holds at No. 4. The movie is expected to earn $13.7 million from 2,775 locations over the four-day New Year’s Eve weekend for a domestic total of $212 million-plus.

Denzel Washington’s Broadway play adaptation Fences, which expanded nationwide on Christmas Day into 2,301 theaters, is expected to place a strong No. 5 with $13 mllion for the four days.

Fences, from Paramount, should finish the weekend with a total $32 million-$33 million, a strong number for a stage adaptation and already matching previous big-screen versions of Doubt ($33 million), Closer ($33 million) and besting the film version of Frost/Nixon ($18 million). Fences will soon pass August Osage County ($37 million).

La La Land is tipped to come in No. 6.

R-rated comedy Why Him? is falling to No. 7 in its second weekend. The Fox movie, starring Bryan Cranston and James Franco, grossed $3.4 million Friday from 3,008 locations for an estimated four-day gross of $13.6 million and cume of $38.1 million.

The troubled big-budget video game adaptation Assassin’s Creed, starring Michael Fassbender, placed No. 8 Friday with $3.1 million from 2,996 theaters. The New Regency and Fox film is projecting a four-day tally of $10.9 mllion and cume of $41.9 million through Monday.

Hidden Figures continues to impress after opening in select theaters on Christmas Day. The historical drama is tipped to gross $1.1 million from 25 locations for the four-day weekend for a location average of $43,200 — the best of the weekend — and early domestic total of $2.5 million. Hidden Figures expands nationwide on Jan. 6.

Late-entry 20th Century Women, from Mike Mills, should follow with the second-best theater average ($39,000). The movie, from A24 and Annapurna Pictures, is playing in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles. Patriots Day and Silence should follow with location averages of $29,000 and $28,000, respectively, while Ben Affleck’s Live by Night continues to lag.