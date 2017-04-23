Weekend Box Office: ‘The Promise,’ ‘Unforgettable’ Crash; ‘Fate of the Furious’ Hits $980M

‘Unforgettable’ marks a career worst for Katherine Heigl in opening to $4.8M, while Christian Bale-starrer ‘The Promise’ debuts to a paltry $4.1 million after costing $100 million to make.

Universal’s The Fate of the Furious left the competition in the dust at the North American box office, grossing $38.7 million in its second weekend for a 10-day domestic total $163.6 million and $908.4 million globally.

‘Furious 8’ Tops $900 Million Worldwide as Disney’s ‘Born in China’ Bests All Newcomers

Fate of the Furious is doing massive business overseas, where it earned another $163.4 million for a foreign total of $744.8 million — led by China with an astounding $318 million.

Back in the U.S., The Boss Baby placed No. 3 with $12.3 million for a domestic cume of $137 million, followed by Beauty and the Beast with $10 million for a global total of $1.1 billion.

Among the fresh crop of offerings, it was nothing short of a car crash, save for Disney’s nature documentary Born in China. The doc earned $5.1 million from 1,508 theaters to place No. 4 and come in ahead of the other new films.

Warner Bros.’ female-centric thriller Unforgettable, starring Katherine Heigl, debuted to a paltry $4.8 million from 2,417 locations, marking a career worst for Heigl for a nationwide opening. “It just didn’t resonate with our intended audience,” said Warner Bros. domestic distribution chief Jeff Goldstein.

Helmed by veteran producer Denise Di Novi in her feature directorial debut, Unforgettable, placing No. 7, stars Heigl as a jilted woman whose jealousy of her ex-husband’s new wife turns pathological. Rosario Dawson and Geoff Stults also star.

If there’s any solace, it is that the film cost $12 million to make.

The same can’t be said for the Armenian genocide drama The Promise, directed by Terry George and starring Christian Bale alongside Oscar Isaac. The big-budget movie opened to $4.1 million from 2,251 theaters after costing a hefty $100 million to produce. The Promise was fully financed by the late Kirk Kerkorian, who was of Armenian descent.

Open Road is handling The Promise domestically. The filmmakers say the movie has succeeded in raising awareness about the Armenian genocide regardless of its box-office performance, and that a $20 million donation will help create the The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law.

The other two new films, action-comedy Free Fire and sci-fi thriller Phoenix Forgotten, had smaller footprints then their brethren but still disappointed.

Phoenix Forgotten, coming in No. 11 with $2 million from 1,592 cinemas, tells the story of three teenagers who disappear after trying to solve the mystery behind the 1997 UFO phenomenon knows as the Phoenix Lights. Ridley Scott, Wes Ball, Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton produced the movie, with Cinelou distributing.

British helmer Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire, a send-up of vintage action movies, grossed $1 million from 1,070 theaters for indie distributor A24. The pic, placing No. 18, stars Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy and Jack Reynor.

Among other specialty fare, Fox Searchlight’s Gifted hit 10 crossed $10 million after earning another $4.5 million from 1,986 theaters.

James Grey’s The Lost City of Z expanded into a total of 614 theaters in its second weekend, earning $2.1 million to place No. 10.

Finishing just outside the top ten is Cinelou’s Phoenix Forgotten, which opened in 1,592 theaters with an estimated $2 million and just behind it is Universal’s Get Out, which brought in an estimated $1.7 million to start its ninth week in release as the domestic cume for the $4.5 million budgeted feature has now topped $170 million.

Much further down the list we find A24’s new release Free Fire, which failed to capture audience attention, finishing with an estimated $1.03 million from 1,070 theaters.

In limited release, IFC’s Citizen Jane opened in two theaters in New York, bringing in an estimated $33,760 ($16,880 PTA) and will open in Los Angeles next week, followed by a rollout into the top fifteen markets throughout May. Additionally, The Orchard’s Jeremiah Tower also debuted in two theaters, bringing in an estimated $24,068 ($12,034 PTA).

Overall, the weekend was down 40% compared to last week as the top twelve couldn’t combine for more than $100 million for only the second time this year.

Next weekend sees the release of STX’s The Circle starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, Pantelion’s How to be a Latin Lover starring Eugenio Derbez and the next potential Blumhouse breakout feature, Sleight, a sci-fi actioner starring Jacob Latimore that played at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.