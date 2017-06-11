Weekend Box Office: ‘The Mummy’ Entombed With $32M U.S. Debut

The Tom Cruise-led ‘Mummy’ reboot fared far better overseas, opening to nearly $142 million internationally; ‘Wonder Woman’ easily stays No. 1 in North America after falling a scant 45 percent in its second weekend.

One of Hollywood’s most iconic monsters was no match for an Amazonian princess-turned-superhero at the North America box office over the weekend.

Universal’s The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, opened to a withering $32.2 million domestically from 4,035 theaters, a dismal start for summer event film that launches Universal’s new Dark Universe of interconnected monster movies. The movie fared far better overseas with a winning $141.8 million from 63 markets, Cruise’s best international opening.

In the U.S., The Mummy was relegated to second place behind Warner Bros.’ box-office sensation Wonder Woman, which fell a scant 45 percent in its second weekend to $57.2 million from 4,165 theaters. That’s one of the lowest drops ever for a superhero tentpole. Generally speaking, a superhero film can fall 60 percent.

Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, jumped the $200 million mark domestically on Sunday, its tenth day in release. Overseas, it took in another $58.1 million for a foreign tally of $230 million and $435 million globally. The movie is a much-needed win for Warner Bros.’s DC Extended Universe of superhero titles.

Conversely, The Mummy, costing $125 million to make after rebates, is a rough start for Universal’s monsters-themed Dark Universe..

Plagued by withering reviews and a B- CinemaScore from audiences, The Mummy opened behind any of the openings for the Mummy films starring Brendan Fraser, as well as for spin-off The Scorpion King. Unlike those movies, the reboot decided to fashion itself as an action pic set in modern times.

Universal executives said on Sunday that each Dark Universal title will be its own entity. Up next is Bill Condon’s Bride of Frankenstein. They also said The Mummy‘s global launch was impressive overall.

“Kudos to the filmmakers. I myself have seen the movie five times. And kudos to the cast, especially Tom Cruise,” said Universal domestic distribution president Nick Carpou. “Unfortunately in the U.S., the critical acclaim wasn’t there to the degree that people use that as a guidepost.”

The Mummy‘s ultimate financial standing will largely depend on its foreign showing. Universal notes that the movie’s global debut of $174 million is also a best for the actor. All told, it opened No. 1 in 46 markets. China led with $52.2 million. The Middle Kingdom was one of 46 markets where The Mummy marked Cruise’s top showing to date.

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the story follows an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella) who is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, threatening mankind. Cruise plays the man who discovers the tomb of Ahmanet and unleashes her powers. The film cost $125 million to make after tax rebates. Russell Crowe and Annabella Wallis also star.

Captain Underpants, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 rounded out the top five.

In its second weekend, DreamWorks Animation’s Captain Underpants slipped 48 percent to $12.3 million for a domestic total of $44.6 million.

Pirates 5 jumped the $600 million mark globally earning $10.7 million domestically and $38.4 million overseas. The movie has earned far more internationally, or $464.4 million. Fellow Disney release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 rounded out the top five with $6.2 million domestically for a worldwide tally of $833.2 million.

Two other movies from a pair of indie distributors also opened nationwide this weekend: A24’s apocalyptic horror film It Comes at Night and Bleecker Street’s drama Megan Leavey, starring Kate Mara as a young Marine fighting in Iraq with her bomb-sniffing combat dog.

It Comes at Night, opening in 2,500 theaters and coming in No. 6, grossed a solid $6 million from 2,253 theaters despite a D CinemaScore. Directed by Trey Edward Shults (Krisha), the $5 million film stars Joel Edgerton as a man trying to protect his family from an unnatural threat, only to find his plan go awry upon the arrival of another desperate family.

Meagan Leavey, nabbing an A CinemaScore, debuted to $3.8 million from 1,956 cinemas, ahead of expectations.

Additionally, Fox Searchlight’s release of My Cousin Rachel starring Rachel Weisz, delivered an estimated $954k from 523 theaters, a meager $1,824 per theater average.

In limited release, Roadside’s release of Beatriz at Dinner delivered an estimated $150,160 from five theaters for a strong, $30,032 per theater average. Oscilloscope’s Night School debuted at the IFC Center in New York and brought in an estimated $1,600 after playing to several sold out shows over the weekend in the 40 seat auditorium. Freestyle’s release of Miles debuted in two theaters and brought in an estimated $5,176 ($1,676 PTA) while The Orchard’s The Hero debuted with an estimated $48,414 from four screens for a $12,104 average.

Next weekend sees four new wide releases hitting theaters, three of which will be playing in over 3,000 locations. Among them, Disney and Pixar’s Cars 3 is looking to debut in over 3,900 theaters, Entertainment Studios will release 47 Meters Down in ~3,500 theaters and Sony will release the R-rated comedy Rough Night in over 3,000 theaters. Lionsgate’s release of Summit’s All Eyez on Me, telling the story of rapper 2Pac, will also be hitting theaters, debuting in ~2,400 locations.