Weekend Box Office: ‘The Great Wall,’ ‘Cure for Wellness’ Crumbling in U.S. Debut

Courtesy of Legendary and Universal Pictures

That leaves ‘The Lego Batman’ and ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ firmly in charge of the Presidents Day box office.

Acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou’s The Great Wall, starring Matt Damon, is crumbling in its U.S. debut.

The big-budget epic, from Legendary Pictures and Universal, earned $6.8 million on Friday, including $970,000 in Thursday previews, for a projected debut of $19 million from 3,325 theaters over the four-day Presidents Day weekend. That’s a poor start considering the movie’s $150 million production budget.

The Great Wall, skewered by critics and earning a mediocre B CinemaScore from audiences, is billed as the first English-language production shot entirely in China. The story centers on European mercenaries searching for black powder who become embroiled in the defense of the Great Wall of China against a horde of monstrous creatures. Damon stars along with Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau.

The movie, which will open to No. 3 in North America, has done giant-sized business in China, where it has earned $171 million (it has earned another $54 million in other foreign markets to date).

New Line’s comedy Fist Fight and New Regency/Fox’s psychological thriller A Cure for Wellnessare also opening over Presidents Day weekend. None of the new films, however, will be able to topple holdover The Lego Batman movie.

From Warner Bros., Lego Batman is doing pleasing business in its second weekend as it jumps the $100 million mark domestically. The family film grossed $7.6 million Friday for a projected four-day tally of $38 million-$40 million from 4,088 theaters.

And don’t count out another holdover, Fifty Shades Darker. Universal’s sequel, also in its second weekend, is holding at No. 2 behind Lego Batman. Universal’s sequel grossed $6.8 million Friday for a projected four-day gross of $22 million-$25 million from 3,714 theaters.

Lionsgate’s hit male-fueled action movie John Wick: Chapter Two will come in No. 4 in its sophomore session, followed by Fist Fight, starring Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert and Tracy Morgan.

Fist Fight, earning a B CinemaScore, grossed an estimated $4 million Friday from 3,185 theaters for a four-day debut of $13 million. The story follows a school teacher who gets fired, and challenges another teacher to an after-school fight. It’s directed by Richie Keen.

When it comes to director Gore Verbinski’s Cure for Wellness, there doesn’t appear to be any remedy that can stop the movie from perishing in its debut. Regency/Fox’s psychological thriller is projected to take in $5 million from 1,750 theaters for the four days after earning roughly $1.5 million on Friday.

Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs and Mia Goth star in the $40 million film, which follows a young executive who is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps, but soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem.

On Thursday, Fox apologized for planting fake news stories as part of the movie’s digital marketing push. Cure for Wellness will come in No. 10 or No. 11.