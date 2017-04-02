This Week in Trailers: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘War for Planet of the Apes,’...

This Week in Trailers: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘War for Planet of the Apes,’ and Latest ‘Valerian’

Naomi Watts stars in ‘The Book of Henry’ and Teresa Palmer leads thriller ‘Berlin Syndrome.’

‘Justice League’ Cyborg Sneak Peek
Release Date: Nov. 17th | Warner Bros.

Directed by Zack Snyder

Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck

‘Ghost in the Shell’ “Design” Trailer
Release Date: Mar. 31st | Paramount Pictures

Directed by Rupert Sanders

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Michael Wincott, Michael Pitt

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Extended TV Spot
Release Date: May 26th | Disney

Directed by Joachim Ronning, Espen Sandberg

Starring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario

‘Snatched’ Trailer 3
Release Date: May 12th | Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Directed by Jonathan Levine

Starring Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Ike Barinholtz

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer 2
Release Date: July 7th | Columbia Pictures

Directed by Jon Watts

Starring Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Zendaya

‘A Ghost Story’ Trailer
Release Date: Jul. 7th | A24

Directed by David Lowery

Starring Rooney Mara, Casey Affleck, Sonia Acevedo

‘Paris Can Wait’ Trailer
Release Date: May 12th | Sony Pictures Classics

Directed by Eleanor Coppola

Starring Diane Lane, Alec Baldwin, Arnaud Viard

‘Ferdinand’ Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 15th | Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Directed by Carlos Saldanha, Cathy Malkasian

Starring Gabriel Iglesias, Tom Kane, Carlos Saldanha

‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ Teaser 2
Release Date: Jul. 21st | EuropaCorp USA

Directed by Luc Besson

Starring Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Ethan Hawke

‘It’ Teaser
Release Date: Sep. 8th | New Line Cinema

Directed Andres Muschietti

Starring Bill Skarsgard, Finn Wolfhard, Javier Botet

‘Berlin Syndrome’ Trailer
Release Date: May 26th | Netflix

Directed by Cate Shortland

Starring Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt, Lucie Aron

‘The Book of Henry’ Trailer
Release Date: June 16th | Focus Features

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

Starring Naomi Watts, Jacob Tremblay, Dean Norris

‘War Machine’ Trailer
Release Date: May 26th | Netflix

Directed by David Michod

Starring Brad Pitt, Tilda Swinton, Lakeith Stanfield

‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Trailer 2
Release Date: Jul. 14th | FOX

Directed by Matt Reeves

Starring Andy Serkis, Judy Greer, Woody Harrelson

‘The Mummy’ Sneak Peek
Release Date: June 9th | Universal Pictures

Directed by Alex Kurtzman

Starring Sofia Boutella, Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis

‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’ Trailer
Release Date: Jul. 28th | Paramount Pictures

Directed by Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

Starring Al Gore

