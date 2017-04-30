This Week in Trailers: ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,’ ”Colossal,’ ‘Baywatch,’ ‘Alien: Covenant’
Taron Egerton in ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’
’47 Meters Down’ Trailer
Release Date: June 16 | Dimension Films
Directed by Johannes Roberts
Starring Mandy Moore, Claire Holt, Matthew Modine
‘The Exception’ Trailer
Release Date: June 2 | A24
Directed by David Leveaux
Starring Lily James, Jai Courtney, Christopher Plummer
‘Tulip Fever’ Trailer 2
Release Date: Aug. 25 | The Weinstein Company
Starring Alicia Vikander, Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan
‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Red Band Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 29 | Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Directed by Matthew Vaughn
Starring Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore
‘Baywatch’ Trailer 2
Release Date: May 19 | Paramount Pictures
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra
‘Colossal’ Trailer: “Giant Robot”
Release Date: April 7 | Neon
Starring Anne Hathaway, Dan Stevens, Jason Sudeikis
‘Everything Everything’ Emoji Trailer
Release Date: May 19 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Starring Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose
‘Cars 3’ Trailer
Release Date: June 16 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Brian Fee
Starring Owen Wilson, Jason Pace, Jose Premole
‘Alien: Covenant’ Prologue “The Crossing”
Release Date: May 19 | Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, James Franco
