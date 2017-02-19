The Void (2017) Movie Trailer

NSFW teaser trailer for horror movie The Void is freaky as hell

One of the best-reviewed films to hit the horror festival circuit over the past year, The Void stars Aaron Poole as a police officer named Carter who discovers a blood-soaked man limping down a deserted road and rushes him to a local hospital with a barebones, night shift staff. As cloaked, cult-like figures surround the building, the patients and staff inside start to turn ravenously insane. Trying to protect the survivors, Carter leads them into the depths of the hospital where they discover a gateway to immense evil.

In short, I know what I’m going to be doing on April 7 — which is when Screen Media Films is releasing the film in theaters and on VOD.





Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski and stars Poole,

Kathleen Munroe, Ellen Wong, Kenneth Walsh, Evan Stern, Daniel Fathers, and Grace Munro.

The Void is written and directed by

Watch the film’s trailer, above.