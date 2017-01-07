Vin Diesel skis through the jungle in new xXx: Return of Xander Cage clip

In order to differentiate itself from the millions of other Tarzan films over the years, Disney’s 1999 animated version had the novel idea of turning its hero into a surfer, sliding through jungle foliage like killer waves on the beach. It had the distinct advantage of looking really fluid and cool in animation, and almost impossible to replicate in real life. Or so we all thought. In a new clip for xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel’s titular protagonist literally skis into the jungle.

As the clip begins, Xander is setting up his skis, using a giant construction apparatus as a slope. Police below are screaming at him not to do it, but of course he does anyway, and proceeds to ski over moss-covered mounds, jump through gaps in tree branches, and even pull off a 360-degree turn.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage hits theaters Jan. 20. Watch the clip.



