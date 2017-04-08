Vin Diesel says alleged feud with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Fast & Furious set was “blown out of proportion”

(Photo: REX/Shutterstock)

The actor has his say after Dwayne Johnson lashed out at unnamed male co-stars in August

Vin Diesel has broken his silence on rumours he feuded with Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson while filming the latest movie in the action franchise.

The speculation began when Johnson took to Facebook last summer and posting an angry message accusing some of his unnamed male co-stars of poor conduct on set.

Of course, given Diesel, 49, is arguably the biggest male star in the series, that started the whole saga that Johnson and Diesel had been at loggerheads last year.

But Diesel’s now come out to say Johnson’s words have been “blown out of proportion” and while he hinted at a disagreement on set last year, he insisted everything is fine between them now.

“I don’t think the world really realises how close we are, in a weird way,” Diesel told USA Today .

“I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

Diesel added: “I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it.

“Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me.”

It’s the first time Diesel has fully addressed Johnson’s Facebook rant back in August 2016, which shocked fans.

Johnson, 44, had said: “This is my final week of shooting Fast & Furious 8. There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one.

“An incredible hard working crew. Universal Studios Entertainment has been great partners as well. My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em.

“My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t.

“The ones that don’t are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es.

“When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right.

“Bottom line is it’ll play great for the movie and fits this Hobbs character that’s embedded in my DNA extremely well. The producer in me is happy about this part.

“Final week on FAST 8 and I will finish strong.”

Fast& Furious 8 hits UK cinemas on April 12.