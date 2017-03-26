Va va voom! Kim Kardashian showcases hourglass figure in super sexy beige knit dress

Dressed to impress! Kim Kardashian continued to drop jaws as she stepped out in an incredibly clingy beige dress that clung to every inch of her incredible figure.

She’s a master at getting attention.

And Kim Kardashian continued to drop jaws as she stepped out in an incredibly clingy beige dress that clung to every inch of her incredible figure.

The reality star, 35, was spotted stepping out in Westlake, California on Saturday, turning heads in her direction.

Kim had her jet black tresses superbly scraped back into a very neat do with a center part.

She wore a gold pendant necklace and a pair of white snake print boots.

There’s no question the reality star looked absolutely flawless as usual.

Temperatures rose as Kim headed out in her elaborate furry coat with gold buttons.

The reality star couldn’t have looked anymore glamorous as she made her grand arrival.

Kim’s outing comes as a source close to the family told People magazine the whole family have guards every time they leave the house.

‘Security and privacy issues have changed not only for her but for the whole family,’ the insider said. ‘They have security guards most of the time when they go out.’

Hello gorgeous: There’s no question the reality star looked absolutely flawless as usual

Wowza: The dress fit Kim like a glove

Shortly after the incident, Kim fired her longtime bodyguard Pascal Duvier, although never blamed him as he was out watching over her sisters on the night.

‘They parted on good terms — but they just needed a fresh team with fresh eyes,’ the source added. ‘This team is a lot larger and with them 24/7.

In Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family is seen dealing with the aftermath of the harrowing ordeal, including the security beef ups.

In a sneak peek released earlier this week, Kim confessed that she cannot sleep without four guards outside her room.

Meanwhile: Kim’s outing comes as a source close to the family told People magazine the whole family have guards every time they leave the house



‘Happy 12 year old’: The ever-beautiful star was a pouty 12-year-old pre-teen, posing in a heavy black leather jacket in front of a motorcycle

The same day as her outing, Kim posted a couple throwback photos to Instagram.

The ever-beautiful star was a pouty 12-year-old pre-teen, posing in a heavy black leather jacket in front of a motorcycle.

In a second post, a cute seven-year-old Kim smiles at the camera, looking just as beautiful then as now.

Kim captioned the post: ‘7 years old and obsessed with bows’

So sweet! In a second post, a cute seven-year-old Kim smiles at the camera, looking just as beautiful then as now

