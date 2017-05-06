What time are the MTV Movie & TV Awards? And other burning questions answered!

Now that it’s been a solid two months and we’ve all fully recovered from the Oscars’ Best Picture mix-up, the time feels right for another awards show, doesn’t it? Great! Because the MTV Movie & TV Awards are coming right up!

This weekend’s show will be MTV’s 26th entertainment awards gala, but its first to distribute Golden Popcorn statuettes to the best of both the big and the small screens. And that’s not the only change — the network has also combined a couple of awards categories, added some new ones, and honored a franchise with an award that usually goes to an individual. But don’t be overwhelmed! We’ve got answers to all of your burning questions about the revamped show right here.

What time are the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held Sunday, May 7, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. They will return to airing live, after having been broadcast on tape delay, on MTV at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, and can be streamed live with a TV subscription on the MTV app or on mtv.com/live-tv.

Who’s hosting?

Workaholics and Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine will assume hosting duties for the first time. Despite being an awards show novice, DeVine, who won an MTV Movie Award just last year, says he’s the perfect choice to host MTV’s first Movie and TV Awards, because “I feel like I am the biggest movie and television star together as one,” he told PEOPLE. His approach to topping last year’s co-hosts, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, is “to be more muscular than them and have more vascularity. That’s the only way.” Best of luck to him!

Who’s presenting?

The first presenter of the night will be Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, who has the distinction of being the first non-binary identifying actor to star on a major TV show. Dillon made headlines earlier this year by writing a letter to the TV Academy imploring them to do away with gender-specific acting categories; now, the MTV Movie and TV Awards have done just that. MTV hasn’t announced all of the other presenters, but Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne, Alexandra Daddario, and the cast of 13 Reasons Why have all been confirmed to hand out Golden Popcorns.

Who’s performing?

MTV has promised three big performances over the course of the show. Big Sean will perform his single “Jump Out the Window” from his album I Decided, and Noah Cyrus will take the stage to sing “Stay Together” from her upcoming debut NC-17. Camila Cabello, Pitbull, and J Balvin will also join forces to deliver the first televised performance of “Hey Ma,” off the Fate of the Furious soundtrack.

Who’s nominated?

The list of nominees looks different this year, because not only has the show doubled in scope to celebrate TV as well as movies, but it’s also combined its male and female acting categories into gender-neutral acting awards. The show is further celebrating inclusion, diversity, and political awareness with the new Best Fight Against the System and Best American Story categories, and has also added the Next Generation Award for a breakout new star, the Tearjerker award, and the TV-specific Best Host and Best Reality Competition awards. Voting is still open in the two last categories to be announced, Best Musical Moment and Trending.

Writer-director Jordan Peele’s subversive, socially conscious horror-comedy Get Out snagged the most nominations, with six nods in total, including one in the new Best Fight Against the System category. Tying for second are Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things, each of which racked up four noms. The nominees in some of the higher-profile categories are below, and you can check out the full list here.

Movie of the Year (presented by Toyota CH-R)

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Show of the Year

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Show

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown ­– Stranger Things

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Fight Against the System

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Trending

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil (CBS)

“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle (SPIKE)

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards (TNT)

Isn’t there some kind of lifetime achievement award?

Yes, it’s called the MTV Generation Award, and this year it’s going to the Fast and Furious franchise, marking the first time it’s gone to any entity other than an actual individual. MTV explains its choice to give the honor to the eight-film series: “From the extremely diverse cast to the perfect balance of action and romance, the Fast and Furious franchise has had a significant impact on pop culture and continues to entertain millions of fans across the world.” Fast and Furious stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Tyrese will accept the award.

So, what’s different this year…?

To recap: The ceremony formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards is now the MTV Movie & TV Awards; they have done away with gender-specific acting awards to include male, female, and non-binary actors in the same categories; they have added the Next Generation, Best Fight Against the System, Best American Story, Tearjerker, Trending, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, and Best Musical Moment awards; and they are giving the MTV Generation Award to a franchise instead of a single person for the first time ever.

But wait! There’s more! The network announced last month that this year’s show will be preceded by the first ever MTV Movie & TV Awards Festival, which will take place immediately before the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium. The fest will go down from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, and Zara Larsson, All Time Low, and Bea Miller will take the stage to perform for the lucky fans in attendance, and hosts Terrence J and MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson will be on hand to interview the stars as they hit the red carpet. Watching from home? You can stream the festival on MTV.com.