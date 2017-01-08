What time are the Golden Globes? And other burning questions answered!

Happy New Year! Now that we’ve finally made it to 2017, it’s time to put the worst of 2016 behind us and celebrate the best — movies and TV, that is.

This weekend brings the Golden Globes, which will officially kick awards season into high gear. The awards show, during which the biggest stars of both film and television mingle as the ever-unpredictable Hollywood Foreign Press Association distributes its gilded accolades, is often a good Oscars indicator and always a good time. Want to get 2017 off to a star-studded start but unsure when or how to catch all the action? You’ve come to the right place — we’ve got answers to all of your burning questions about the 74th Golden Globe Awards right here.

What time are the Golden Globes?

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. For red carpet fashion fans, live coverage of the carpet will begin airing two hours prior. And for celebrity style mavens who want a more interactive red carpet experience, there’s a new option this year: There will be an exclusive live stream of The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live on Twitter, beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT, for which Twitter users can submit questions for the hosts to ask the stars.

Who’s hosting?

Globes network NBC called upon one of its own to host the biggest party of the year (featuring a few awards). The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon, who previously hosted the Emmys in 2010, will keep the show rolling Sunday night, followingRicky Gervais in 2016 and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler the three consecutive years before that. “I’m really looking forward to spending time with the Hollywood Foreign Press before Donald Trump has them all deported,” Fallon tweeted back in August. “Let’s make the Globes Gold again!” So maybe expect a bit of political humor.

Who’s presenting?

As star-studded as this year’s list of nominees is the roster of celebrities who will hand out the statuettes. So far, the HFPA has announced that the evening’s presenters will include Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, and Reese Witherspoon.

Who’s nominated?

The Globes honor the best of both film and television, and divides its awards by genre as well as medium. Below, find the nominees in some of the most high-profile categories in both the big- and small-screen races; you can check out the full list of nominees here, and find out where to watch every single one of themhere.

In the realm of movies, Damien Chazelle’s romantic old-school musical La La Land landed the most nominations, with seven, including honors for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (for Emma Stone); Best Actor, Musical or Comedy (for Ryan Gosling); and Best Director. Barry Jenkins’ impressionistic coming-of-age drama Moonlight follows close behind, with six nods, including Best Picture, Drama and Best Director. Those two movies have been leading the pack for much of awards season — but that doesn’t mean that there weren’t any shockers among the nominees. Check out our breakdown of the movie nominations’ snubs and surprises here.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

The TV race is much more sprawling than the film side of things; the most-nominated program was FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson, which collected nine Emmys in September and picked up five nominations for Sunday’s Globes, including Best Limited Series or TV Movie and four acting nods. Next up, AMC’s limited series The Night Manager landed four nominations, and Black-ish tied with newbie series The Crown, The Night Of, This Is Us, and Westworld for three. For those of you feeling outrage that Game of Thrones didn’t rank among the most nominated or that The Walking Dead went completely unrecognized, check out our list of snubs and surprises here.

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Who will win?!

The one thing we know for sure is that Meryl Streep will receive the HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award this year, which honors an individual “who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment” — an understatement, in Streep’s case. Last year, the accolade went to Denzel Washington.

As far as the winners in the competitive categories go — we wouldn’t tell you even if we knew! If you want to see which films and series the readers of EW think will take home the gold on Sunday, however, you can take our prediction polls (for both movies and TV) and see whether your picks line up with the most popular. And for those of you looking for some insight to inform your Academy Award predictions, then there’s no need to wait for actual winners — EW’s resident Oscarologist Nicole Sperling has analyzed the nominations, and can tell you how the Globes have already started shaping the Oscar race, here.

Who is Mr./Miss Golden Globe (and what does that even mean)?

In celebration of Hollywood’s next generation, the HFPA bestows the title of Mr. or Miss Golden Globe on an A-list offspring every year — or in 2017’s case, three A-list offspring. Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia — ages 14, 18, and 20, respectively — will make a trio of Misses Golden Globe this year, and the sisters will be on hand to carry the statuettes and escort winners on- and offstage. The Stallone girls follow in the footsteps of such second-generation celebrities as Dakota Johnson, Laura Dern, and Melanie Griffith, among others; last year’s Miss Golden Globe was Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne.