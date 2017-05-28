‘They’ve gone against it’: Binky Felstead decides not to name her unborn daughter ‘India’… because ‘someone from the Only Way Is Essex’ considered the same name

Not having it: Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead, 26, reportedly decided against a baby name for her daughter – because former TOWIE star Amy Childs considered it for her child

She’s due to welcome her little bundle of joy into the world in the next couple of weeks.

But Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead, 26, has reportedly decided against a baby name she was considering for her unborn daughter – because former The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs considered it for her child.

Speaking to BANG showbiz, fellow MIC star – and friend of Binky – Ryan Libbey, 26, said that the mother-to-be and her beau Josh ‘JP’ Patterson, 27, had decided to

‘They did have a name in mind for the baby but then they realised that someone else in the public eye just had a baby called the same name,’ the beefcake began.

‘It was someone from The Only Way is Essex or something like that, I can’t remember but the baby was called India.

‘They’ve gone against it purely, because someone’s beat them to it. Which I don’t know if that’s just like reasons why you shouldn’t but…’

It’s thought that Ryan was referring to the reality star Amy Childs, who had penned in her column for new! magazine that she had considered ‘India’ for her own baby, but ‘went off it’.

The Essex native has named her little girl, who was born on April 30th this year, Polly.

Meanwhile, Ryan admitted that Binky’s pregnancy is making his own girlfriend Louise Thompson broody – but they’ve got things to do before they settle down.

Mystery: It is unknwn what name Binky and JP have chosen for their unborn baby

When asked whether he feels any pressure from his girlfriend, Ryan said: ‘I mean not on a serious level, JP is forever sort of cracking jokes about how he wants me to be a father, so he can go through it with someone the same age!’

‘I think it would be great to have a baby – I just don’t think either of us are quite content to park the sort of ambitions that we’ve got just yet.

‘I mean we both love travelling, we’re flying off tomorrow we’ve got a nice trip planned to Greece and Mexico.

No rush: When asked about whether he was considering having a baby with girlfriend Louise Thompson, Ryan said that they weren’t ready to ‘park their ambitions’ just yet

‘These things, you just can’t really do if you’ve got a little one.’

It was also confirmed that neither he nor Louise had been asked to be Godparents, despite their on-screen close friendship.

Ryan added: ‘I don’t even know who Binky has asked to be honest. I’m not entirely sure. It’s neither me or Louise I can say that much.’

Excitement: Binky and JP are due to welcome their bundle of joy into the world within the next couple of weeks