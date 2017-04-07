In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village,’ ‘Going in Style’ and More

Read what critics are saying about the faith-based film ‘The Case for Christ’ and the Chris Evans starrer ‘Gifted.’

Beloved blue Smurfs and elderly bank robbers are among what’s headed to theaters this weekend in Smurfs: The Lost Village and Going in Style. Also in theaters are star-studded titles, including Chris Evans in Gifted and Anne Hathaway in monster film Colossal, along with the release of the faith-based film The Case for Christ. Read on to find out what The Hollywood Reporter‘s critics are saying about the weekend’s new offerings — as well as which film will likely top the weekend box office.

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Smurfs are back and with an all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Ariel Winter, Joe Manganiello, Ellie Kemper, Demi Lovato and Meghan Trainor. The family feature, directed by Kelly Asbury, delivers a feminist angle along with entertainment that film critic Frank Scheck wrote should “please its target audience” of young children.

Going in Style

Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin play struggling retirees who turn to larceny after their pensions are dissolved. Helmer Zach Braff’s comedy is an updated version of the 1979 film starring George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg. Film critic Sheri Linden writes in her review that although the film revolves around a bank heist, “the real crime in Going in Style is its waste of acting talent.”

The Case for Christ

An investigative reporter and atheist sets out to disprove his wife’s newfound faith in the indie film, which is based on Lee Strobel’s best-selling book. Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway and Robert Forster star.

Gifted

Chris Evans takes a break from playing Captain America to star in Marc Webb’s comedy-drama about a single father fighting for custody of his 7-year-old child genius niece. McKenna Grace, Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer also star. Scheck writes, “despite its recycled tropes, the comedy-drama manages to be both funny and moving even if its emotional manipulations are fully apparent.”

Colossal

Anne Hathaway can now cross making a monster film off her list. The actress stars in Neon’s film about an out-of-work girl who leaves her New York partying lifestyle to battle a giant Godzilla-like creature in South Korea. Film critic John DeFore writes in his review, “The cast’s likability keeps us on board, watching the sometimes baffling behavior onscreen just like those on the streets of Seoul, who gape up at a monster in horror but can’t make themselves flee to the suburbs.”