The Summer Movies 2017: Every Sequel, Reboot and Remake Hitting Theaters

Ridley Scott once again returns to helm the franchise he began with 1979’s Alien. It is described as a second chapter in an Alien prequel trilogy (following 2012’s Prometheus), with the colony ship Covenant discovering a paradise world on the far side of the galaxy, only to learn it’s actually a dangerous world whose only inhabitant is the synthetic David. Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride and Carmen Ejogo star in the Fox film, with Prometheus’ Michael Fassbender returning as the android David and Noomi Rapace appearing as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw.