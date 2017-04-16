The Summer Movies 2017: Every Sequel, Reboot and Remake Hitting Theaters
All the trailers and premiere dates for sharper swords, faster cars and many more superheroes on the big screen.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
May 5
Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillen and Michael Rooker, along with the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, return as misfit superheroes in the Marvel sequel. James Gunn again directs the retro-minded follow-up, with additions Kurt Russell, Chris Sullivan and Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone cameo.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
May 12
Charlie Hunnam stars as the titular monarch in Guy Ritchie’s gritty take on the medieval legend’s reign. The Warner Bros. reimagining also stars Jude Law, David Beckham and Djimon Hounsou.
Alien: Covenant
May 19
Ridley Scott once again returns to helm the franchise he began with 1979’s Alien. It is described as a second chapter in an Alien prequel trilogy (following 2012’s Prometheus), with the colony ship Covenant discovering a paradise world on the far side of the galaxy, only to learn it’s actually a dangerous world whose only inhabitant is the synthetic David. Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride and Carmen Ejogo star in the Fox film, with Prometheus’ Michael Fassbender returning as the android David and Noomi Rapace appearing as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
May 19
Jason Drucker stars as Greg this time around, as he and his parents (played by Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott) head off on a road trip to attend his grandma’s 90th birthday party. Things go off the tracks in this next installment of the Wimpy Kid franchise when Greg decides he’d rather go to a video game convention.
Baywatch
May 26
Dwayne Johnson stars in the action-comedy inspired by the long-running TV show, playing a leader of an elite group of lifeguards who is forced to team up with a hotshot former Olympian (Zac Efron) to save the beloved bay. Seth Gordon directs the Paramount reboot, also featuring Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Hannibal Buress, plus a cameo by the series’ star, David Hasselhoff.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
May 26
Johnny Depp is back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the fifth installment of the hit Disney franchise — this time, attempting to escape the haunts of a ghostly villain played by Javier Bardem and seeking out a legendary artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas. Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg co-direct the fantasy film, also starring Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites, and featuring a cameo by Paul McCartney.
Wonder Woman
June 2
Gal Gadot plays the titular heroine in the origin story of how Diana Prince, an Amazon princess, leaves her island home to become the DC warrior. Also starring Chris Pine and Robin Wright, the Warner Bros. title is helmed by Patty Jenkins, making her the first woman to direct a studio superhero film.
The Mummy
June 9
Tom Cruise leads the Universal reboot of the zombie-filled adventure, also starring Russell Crowe, Courtney B. Vance, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Jake Johnson. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the fantasy-action flick is set to launch a monster-filled cinematic universe (Javier Bardem is on board for a future Frankenstein film, while Johnny Depp has signed on for The Invisible Man).
Cars 3
June 16
Owen Wilson reprises his voice role as Lightning McQueen in Pixar’s automotive threequel. Brian Fee directs the animated film, which sees the spiffy red hot-rod attempting to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best racecar in the world.
Transformers: The Last Knight
June 23
Mark Wahlberg returns to star in the fifth installment of the Paramount action franchise, which sees Optimus Prime facing off against the villain Megatron. Michael Bay again directs the film, which also features Anthony Hopkins, Stanley Tucci, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson and John Turturro.
Despicable Me 3
June 30
Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig reprise their voice roles in Universal’s animated, minion-filled threequel, directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, and co-directed by Eric Guillon. Trey Parker — the co-creator of South Park and the Broadway hit The Book of Mormon — voices Gru’s newest nemesis: a former child star who has grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ‘80s.
Amityville: The Awakening
June 30
Bella Thorne and Jennifer Jason Leigh are among those in the 14th installment of the classic horror franchise. Directed by Franck Khalfoun, the latest entry from Dimension and Blumhouse follows a young girl who moves into a new home with her single mother and comatose young brother, who makes a miraculous recovery as other strange phenomena occurs.
Spider-Man: Homecoming
July 7
Tom Holland steps into the suit of Peter Parker for the character’s first solo film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts directs the Sony movie, also starring Zendaya, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, Donald Glover and Jon Favreau.
War for the Planet of the Apes
July 14
Andy Serkis return as the reluctant leader of the genetically-evolved apes in the follow-up to 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and the 2014 sequel Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Matt Reeves again directs the Fox film, also starring Judy Greer, Steve Zahn and Woody Harrelson.
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
July 28
Al Gore’s documentary follow-up to An Inconvenient Truth comes a decade after the original, this time with a slightly more hopeful tone, though it does focus on some concerns about President Trump’s stance on the environment.
Annabelle: Creation
Aug. 11
Miranda Otto is featured in the New Line sequel to the doll-centric 2014 hit. David Sandberg directs the spinoff of the Conjuring franchise, which follows a dollmaker and his wife who, 20 years after the tragic death of their little girl, welcome a nun and several orphans into their home, only to see them targeted by the possessed titular creation.
The Nut Job 2
Aug. 18
Will Arnett returns as Surly Squirell in the Open Road sequel to the 2014 film, alongside Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, Gabriel Iglesias, Jackie Chan, Bobby Cannavale, Bobby Moynihan and Jeff Dunham. The Cal Brunker sequel sees the animals joining to save their home from an evil mayor who decides to bulldoze Liberty Park to build a dangerous amusement park.
It
Sept. 8
Stephen King’s frightening tale of Pennywise the Clown has become a cult horror classic. The evil taking the form of the clown terrorizes a group of children and follows them into adulthood. Newcomer Bill Skarsgard will portray the evil clown in the feature film adaption.
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Sept. 22
Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Michael Pena, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani and Zach Woods make up the voice cast of the Lego Movie spinoff. Directed by Charlie Bean, the Warner Bros. animated action-comedy sees a ninja teaming with fellow toys to fight an evil warlord, who also happens to be his father.