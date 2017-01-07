Home Movie Trailers Sleepless (2017) Movie Trailer
Sleepless (2017) Movie Trailer
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, T.I.
SLEEPLESS stars Jamie Foxx as undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs’ teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.