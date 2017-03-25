Simply the bust! Tyga’s ex-fling Demi Rose Mawby flashes the flesh in a VERY revealing mini-dress which only just protects her modesty

Busting out: Demi Rose Mawby flashed the flesh in a typically revealing number as she stepped out in London on Friday night

She came to prominence after enjoying an fling with Tyga during his break from girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

But Demi Rose Mawby is certainly making a name for herself in her own right, having recently stepped out in a series of stunning and revealing ensembles.

And the 21-year-old was back flashing the flesh yet again on Friday, arriving at Chino Latino restaurant in Los Angeles in an extremely revealing dress.

Gaping at the front, the flimsy satin material only just protected the stunning brunette’s modesty as she left the restaurant.

With her curves only just kept in place, Demi’s frock stretched across her hips and skimmed the top of her thighs showing off her long slim legs to the maximum.

The teal number was also completely backless and held up with a halterneck feature.

Matchy matchy: A pair of matching platform peep toe heels with delicate floral ankle straps added to the look

The model’s hair was worn in loose brunette curls while a slick of eyeliner and pale lipstick added to the glamour.

A pair of matching platform peep toe heels with delicate floral ankle straps added to the look.

Aside from her racy modelling work, Demi is still best known as the curvy British star thought to have shared a fling with rapper Tyga during his break from Kylie Jenner.



Friends in low cut places: Demi posed with her pal outside the eatery

It was in SIXTY6 magazine’s inaugural issue that Demi gave an insight into the fleeting romance, which happened in May 2016.

She told the title: ‘He had been messaging me then I went to a party in Cannes and bumped into him. We ended up spending the rest of our time there together.’

Demi, who is the daughter of a bank manager, added: ‘He was quirky, funny, genuine, that’s what I liked about him.’



Strike a pose: Demi seemed to be enjoying her newfound fame