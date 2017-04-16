She’s no angel! Bathing beauty Candice Swanepoel displays cleavage as she splashes around in floral soaked pool for photo shoot

No angel! Candice Swanepoel showed off a naughtier side to her nature as she posed seductively for a photo shoot

Candice Swanepoel was no angel as she showed off a slightly naughtier side to herself for a sexy photo shoot on Saturday.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 28, flashed ample amounts of cleavage as she swam about in a pool soaked with flowers while posing for a Biotherm photo shoot.

Candice looked incredible with her face full made up and her hair perfectly slicked back into a sleek ‘do.

With music playing in the background, Candice looked a pro as she posed and swam in circles for the camera before flashing a flirty grin.

‘Thank you @biotherm for a great shoot! And @aaronlippman for braving the cold with me,’ she captioned the image.

Candice was made a brand ambassador for skincare company Biotherm in July 2015.

But fans of the model may best known her as an Angel for Victoria’s Secret.

Picture perfect! Candice looked incredible with her face full made up and her hair perfectly slicked back into a sleek ‘do Bra-vo! Candice’s gold top clung to her ample cleavage Flower power: The model floated in a pool soaked with flowers

Meanwhile, Candice is also a mom to six-month-old son Anaca.

She shares him with her partner of 12 years, Brazilian-born model Hermann Nicoli, 34.

On April 5, Candice took to Instagram to celebrate her son’s six-month birthday.

‘6 months ago this treasure came into my life, and brings me so much joy everyday I could just pop!’ she wrote.

‘So grateful to be his mommy.’ Hot mama! Meanwhile, Candice is also a mom to six-month-old son Anaca All in a day’s work: The star shared the clip to her Instagram account