She’s electric! Freida Pinto dazzles in bright blue gown with cut out panels as she attends star-studded Women In Film pre-Oscar bash

With her shimmering blue gown complete with cut-out side panels, Freida Pinto cut a dazzling figure as she stepped out at the 10th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party on Friday night.

The Slumdog Millionaire actress showed off her slim frame in the floor-length number which featured spaghetti straps and a low back.

She wore her dark hair loose and straight while accessorising with a chunky watch and fan-shaped earrings.

Smokey brown eyeshadow and dark pink lipstick completed the look.

The actress hobnobbed with the likes of Meryl Streep and Brie Larson at the pre-Oscars cocktail bash, held at Los Angeles hot spot Nightingale Plaza.

And although the star won’t be attending the Academy Awards ceremony this year, her ex-boyfriend Dev Patel will be hoping to triumph in the Best Supporting Actor category where he’s been nominated for his role in Lion.

Star-studded:The actress hobnobbed with the likes of Meryl Streep and Brie Larson at the pre-Oscars cocktail bash, held at Los Angeles hot spot Nightingale Plaza. Snap happy: Freida showed off her model good looks on the carpet

Since her breakthrough in Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire back in 2008, the actress has worked steadily, appearing alongside Christian Bale on Knight Of Cups and will star in Andy Serkis’s forthcoming Jungle Book film.

Freida spoke with E! News last November on the struggles that women face when it comes to how women are perceived in the film industry.

‘People are still giving in to the idea of the female characters being objectified or overly sexualised in films and it’s working, it’s because people are habituated in that and you have to break that,’ the actress explained. Blue on blue: Freida has become something of a veteran of the Hollywood scene

Hanging out: Freida caught up with President of Women In Film Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis and Executive Director of Women in Film Kirsten Schaffer

‘You have to break that in a smart but aggressive way.’

The native Indian added that there are ‘still’ not a lot of strong women characters, but there are people who are open-minded about that.

‘Of course there are certain people who think outside the box, so I wouldn’t say that the whole world wants inequality but I guess there are certain barriers,’ Freida said.

‘I definitely think culture and religion play a massive part and also it’s a habit.’

Stunning good looks: The Indian-born actress teamed her outfit with some fan-shaped earrings and dark pink lipstick