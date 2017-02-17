Sandy Wexler (2017) Movie Trailer

Watch the Trailer of this Movie:

SANDY WEXLER Official Teaser Trailer (2017) Adam Sandler Netflix Comedy Movie HD

PLOT: Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler) is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s, diligently representing a group of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. His single minded devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke, a tremendously talented singer who he discovers at an amusement park. Over the course of a decade, the two of them play out a star-crossed love story.

CAST: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Jennifer Hudson





