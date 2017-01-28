Home Movie Trailers Rings (2017) Movie Trailer
Rings (2017) Movie Trailer
Watch the new movie trailer for Rings! Coming to theatres February 3, 2017.
A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before.
Director: F. Javier Gutierrez
Starring: Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio
Screenplay: David Loucka and Jacob Estes and Akiva Goldsman