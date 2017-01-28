Rings (2017) Movie Trailer

Rings (2017) Movie Trailer

Rings (2017) Movie Trailer

Watch the Trailer of this Movie

Watch the new movie trailer for Rings! Coming to theatres February 3, 2017.

A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before.

Director: F. Javier Gutierrez

Starring: Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio

Screenplay: David Loucka and Jacob Estes and Akiva Goldsman



