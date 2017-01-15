Raw (2017) Movie Trailer

Gruesome: Justine draws blood as she chomps down on her own arm in a stomach-churning scene from the trailer

Terrifying Raw cannibal film trailer is so gruesome it’s making people vomit and pass out

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Blood splattered Raw was so gory that some viewers had to be hospitalised after watching the grisly scenes





This terrifying film trailer is so gruesome and horrifying it’s making people vomit and pass out in the cinema.

French horror flick Raw proved so grisly that guests at the Toronto Film Festival were left feeling weak at the knees and stomachs, with some even reportedly sent to hospital after seeing the intense scenes.

The stomach-churning scenes revealed in a newly released trailer, include a blood-splattered girl chowing down on a sliver of raw human meat and biting into her own arm.

Raw tells the tale of young veterinary student Justine, played by Garance Marillier, who goes to the dark side when she swaps vegetarianism for cannibalism.

The film, which hits UK screens on April 7 does have some fans with critics calling it “masterful, visceral and insightful” and “beautifully realised and erotic”.

It also took home the prestigious FIRPRESCI prize at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Last year five people were reported to have fainted at the National Theatre’s production of Cleansed, due to its extremely graphic and violent scenes.

And in 2010, three people fainted and one had a seizure after watching a horrific arm amputation scene in Danny Boyle flick, 127 Hours.