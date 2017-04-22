Pregnant Danielle Lloyd flaunts her blossoming baby bump in a bright bikini as she packs on the PDA with fiancé Michael O’Neill on holiday with her three boys

Babymoon: Danielle Lloyd appears to be making the most of her baby news, as she jetted to Marbella with Michael O’Neill and her three sons, Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, three

She recently discovered she was expecting a fourth son – her first child with fiancé Michael O’Neill.

And despite confessing the whole family was secretly hoping for a little girl, Danielle Lloyd appeared to be making the most of her baby news, jetting off to Marbella with her partner and her three sons, Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, three.

The 33-year-old star appeared to be having a blast as she lounged around the pool, packing on the PDA with her electrician beau.

Dressed in nothing but a skimpy bikini, the former beauty queen showed off her blossoming bump for all to see as she relaxed with her beau by the pool.

She opted for a printed two-piece of yellow and blue, which was adorned with a zig-zag pattern and funky fringing across the chest – to prove her chic sense of style has not faltered in pregnancy.

Cutting into a skimpy strapless top and equally small bottoms, the star left her long legs and plenty of her sun-kissed skin on show as she topped up her tan by the pool.

Keeping casual for her day at the pool, she swept her hair half up into a clip and left her face make-up free, to show off her naturally glowing complexion to all.

Clearly overjoyed by their own baby news, the couple appeared more loved-up than ever as they frolicked in the pool together with her three children, from marriage to footballer Jamie O’Hara.

With Michael first playfully threatening to push her into the water, the pair then erupted into giggles as they indulged in a few quick kisses in the shallows.

Not tired from an afternoon of swimming, her three sons, all clad in shorts to match Michael’s, then went on to play a number of games in the pool – beaming with delight as they threw themselves into the water after the electrician.

Danielle appears to be bouncing back from her recent drama, which saw her face accusations that the grand reveal of her baby’s gender on Loose Women was fake.

The star hit back at Maria Fowler and Nicola McLean for making the claims in her latest OK! column – questioning why the pair want to ‘ruin’ the joyous time for her. Joking around: The pair then erupted into giggles as they fooled around

The brunette explained she doesn’t know why Maria and Nicola have such a ‘vendetta’ against her in the latest development of their war of words – before lashing out at the pair for their behaviour as mothers.

Talking of the reaction to her Loose Women appearance, she said: ‘There were also some really negative comments, even from people like Nicola McLean and Maria Fowler. I feel like they’ve got some sort of vendetta against me. I don’t know why.’

Clearly disappointed in them for their behaviour as women with kids of their own, she continued: ‘It’s obviously upsetting because this is such exciting news for me and Michael so why would another woman, especially one with children, try and ruin that for me?’ Ready to wed: The pair then indulged in a few quick kisses in the shallows New chapter: Michael gently caressed her baby bump as they kissed – having announced they were expecting their first child together in February, one year after their engagement Making waves: Not tired from an afternoon of swimming, her three sons, all adorably clad in shorts to match Michael’s, then went on to play a number of games in the pool Family man: Michael happily played along with Danielle’s three boys as they pushed him into the pool

Danielle had discovered the sex of her baby live on the ITV chat show – where it was revealed to be a boy.

Upon discovery the tot was to be her fourth son however, 30-year-old Maria took to Twitter to re-post a message from Danielle at her local hospital – insinuating she had discovered the gender before the show, which Nicola later supported.

The message from the clinic had read: ‘Congratulations to @MsDLloyd and Mark on the announcement of you both expecting a baby boy. Was a pleasure to scan him last week,’ incorrectly naming Michael.

An unimpressed Maria, who gave birth to her baby daughter Evie Paris in September, commented: ‘Ah so it’s true you did the gender scan for her before the loose women one… I didn’t think she looked surprised.’ Chill-ing out! Danielle then joined in on the fun – but shivered as she plunged into cool water

The brunette’s spokesperson has since told told MailOnline that any comments suggesting she didn’t find the sex out live, were ‘speculating out of spite’.

Danielle went on to confess after the big reveal however that her sons were disappointed they were not getting a little sister – after openly admitting she had wanted a daughter herself.

Admitting they shed a few tears over the news, she explained that the family were already thinking about another addition, in their quest for a daughter.

She said: ‘The boys calmed down a bit once we told them that next time it could be a girl – I can’t believe I’m even thinking about another baby when I’m pregnant!’

Respite: Danielle appears to be bouncing back from her recent drama, which saw her face accusations that the grand reveal of her baby’s gender on Loose Women was fake