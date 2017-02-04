CLOSE
Friday, February 10, 2017
Pregnant Beyoncé WILL perform at Coachella Festival 2017 in April, sources say

Beyonce at Coachella

When Beyoncé announced she’s expecting twins with her husband Jay Z earlier this week – the Beyhive rejoiced.

But once everyone had finishing poring over the maternity photo shoot and imagining what a great big sister Blue Ivy will be – a big question emerged…

Would she still headline Coachella Festival in April?

Pregnant Beyoncé is thought to still be set to headline the festival (Photo: Beyonce.com)

It’s likely Beyoncé will be in her third trimester by then but despite her condition, the mum of one is “forging full steam ahead” with plans to play the festival, according to TMZ .

Sources told the site Bey has “no intention” of cancelling the gig.

And she’s even booked two other big artists to join her on stage.

Will changes have to be made? (Photo: WireImage)

Sources say she’s already booked her guests’ accommodation in the desert – and they’ve “blocked off their schedules” for the festival.

Last week, fans took to Twitter to share their hopes to still see their hero perform live.

“I’m all happy for Beyoncé but Bey is you or is you ain’t performing at Coachella (sic),” joked one fan.

She is set to headline the festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Another tweeted: “Aye wait a minute Beyoncé pregnant and she suppose to be performing at Coachella so wtf is bout to go down (sic)”

However, not everyone was concerned – with many fans keeping the faith and thinking she’d still be the highlight of the festival.

One follower wrote: “I feel like Beyoncé could just sit in a fancy chair at Coachella and do nothing but sing and her performance would still be likt. thoughts? (sic)”

Beyonce made the announcement on Instagram (Photo: Instagram/beyonce)

In a statement on Instagram, Bey revealed the happy news and said how “blessed” she and her man were.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote. “We have been blessed two times over.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

Mirror Online have contacted Beyoncé’s representative for comment.

