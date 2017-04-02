Playboy bunny Carla Howe exhibits her ample cleavage and peachy derriere in sizzling skintight dress as she enjoys a night out on the tiles in London

Wine not? Carla Howe, 26, once again sizzled as she flaunted her curves in a figure-flaunting ensemble arriving Soho’s Guacho on Saturday night

She’s made a career of showcasing her enviable figure in an array of skimpy ensembles.

And Carla Howe, 26, once again sizzled as she flaunted her curves in a figure-flaunting ensemble arriving at Soho’s Guacho on Saturday night.

The Playboy bunny – who soared to fame posing for the legendary men’s magazine -stunned as she strutted her stuff in the slinky wine-coloured number that accentuated her ample cleavage.

Featuring a scooped neckline, her eye-popping display exhibited her petite hourglass frame in the waist-cinching garment as she sauntered down the pavement with aplomb.

Her daring fashion choice highlighted her perky posterior as it hugged her derriere while showcasing it’s racy thigh-high slit.

While flaunting her incredible figure, the Berkshire beauty exhibited her bronzed slender pins as she teetered to the venue in her black strappy mule with perspex detailing.

Proving Spring has finally sprung, Carla decided to leave her coat at home while also forgoing accessorises to let the focus solely be on her steamy garment.

Keeping to her usual glamorous ways, she worked hazel coloured tresses into a soft curl that fell down her shoulders.

Aside from her Playboy career, Carla has hit headlines previously due to her many high-profile romances including an alleged sex tape filmed with Wiz Khalifa and a rumoured romance with Mario Balotelli.

Most recently it was reported that The X Factor’s former winner James Arthur, 28, has engaged in a number of flirty messages with Carla.

He was reportedly approached by the stunner when his new single first exploded onto the scene a number of weeks ago.

However, the Impossible singer is said to want to put his ‘music’ first than put too much energy into dating after he re-signed with Simon Cowell.

A source close to James said: ‘He isn’t in a serious relationship at the moment. He’s been dating but not been getting involved in anything too heavy – because his music has to come first for now.

The insider added: ‘This model started messaging James and so he just shared a bit of flirty banter with her. It was all very relaxed and fun – but he hasn’t even met her. At one point, though, she then started messaging him persistently and actually called James when he stopped responding to her.’

A spokesman told the MailOnline: 'James has never actually met this model.'