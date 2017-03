MORE STORIES

Beauty and the Beast (2017) Movie Review Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in a tale as old as 26 years, maybe more, in Disney's live-action remake of the 1991 animated...

How the Academy Failed the Transparency Test Tim Boyle/Getty The Oscar disaster should be a signal for deep and far-reaching change. Way back in the days when the Oscars mattered less, when a...

Headshot (2017) Movie Review ‘The Raid’ star Iko Uwais plays a violent amnesiac searching for the vicious gangsters who left him for dead in this Indonesian thriller. Although it...