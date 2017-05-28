Perrie Edwards puts on a cheeky display in saucy leather hot pants as Little Mix storm the stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend… before she SWEARS during live set

Girl power: The girls of Little Mix commanded the stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull on Sunday

They are known for showing off their figures in an array of skimpy ensembles when they take to the stage.

And the girls of Little Mix certainly showed no signs of stopping on Sunday as they commanded the stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull.

Perrie Edwards, 23, first flaunted her enviable figure and peachy derriere in skimpy leather hot pants as she belted out their hits with her glamorous bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

However, it wasn’t the only reason the beauty grabbed attention on Sunday – she prompted the performance to be cut during a live radio feed after swearing.

Down and Dirty

While singing Down and Dirty, Perrie obviously forgot to sing the PG-rated lyrics, belting out: ‘F*** that, get down and dirty!’

Radio 1 host Matt Edmonson had to apologise to viewers listening on the radio after the slip-up, saying: ‘So…apologies there, sincere apologies for any bad language you might have heard.

‘Obviously that was not intended to go out on the radio.’

However, the blonde managed to win back the crowd as she proved why she has caught the attention of her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Pulling in at her petite waist and rising high at her thigh, the PVC briefs gave a large glimpse of her enviably peachy derriere as she writhed and danced for the crowd.

Only making her look saucier, she paired the shorts with a sexy pair of black fishnets and a cropped lime jumper – leaving her toned stomach on full display.

Perrie looked effortlessly cool as she performed their typically sassy tracks for the crowd

Lengthening her leggy figure further, the beauty tied her look together with a risqué pair of thigh-high boots, which laced all the way up the front like a corset, as she performed a selection of fierce and feisty dance moves with her girls.

Proving her natural beauty, she pulled her tresses back into trendy braids to display her radiant complexion – accentuated with a dark smoky eye – and flashed a beaming smile at the crowds as she belted her heart out onstage.

Meanwhile bandmate Jade Thirlwall put on an equally sizzling display in grungy camo trousers and a saucy leather bralet, to tease at her cleavage and show off her taut abs for all to see.

Stealing the attention later on was Jesy Nelson, who dazzled with both her show-stopping figure and new blonde 'do

Cascading down her back in loose curls, Jesy looked truly stunning as she crouched down onstage to chat to some of their adoring fans stood right at the front.

Finishing the fierce four-piece was Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who performed in nothing but an oversized neon T-shirt, tightened by a utility-style harness to cinch in at her impressively honed figure.

Accessorising with the same boots as Perrie, the beauty showed off her leggy figure as well as her killer vocals to all as she joined her girls onstage for another winning set.

Sporting hot pants to match Perrie's to flaunt her long and lean legs, it was instead the Essex native's new golden locks that took centre stage