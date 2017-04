MORE STORIES

The Fate of the Furious (2017) Movie Review Charlize Theron plays a superhacker who turns Vin Diesel against his 'Fast' crew in F. Gary Gray's franchise debut. After his surprisingly fun remake of...

Weekend Box Office: ‘Boss Baby’ Crushes ‘Smurfs: Lost Village’ With $26M Sony pictures 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' Elsewhere, 'Beauty and the Beast' holds at No. 2 as it prepares to waltz past the $1 billion mark globally....

Sisters’ night out! Statuesque siblings Paris and Nicky Hilton sport chic ensembles for fun-filling evening of partying Sisters are doing it for themselves: Paris and Nicky Hilton wowed as they strutted down the street on their night out in LA on...

The Void (2017) Movie Review Courtesy of Screen Media Films Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski get in touch with their inner John Carpenter in a fanboy-friendly horror film. One of the...