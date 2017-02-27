Oscars 2017: Moonlight wins Best Picture but La La Land is announced by mistake

Emma Stone at the 89th Academy Awards

After an erroneous announcement, ‘Moonlight’ was named Oscar-winner for best picture. ‘La La Land’ was announced first.

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ drama is about a young African American coming to grips with his sexuality.

At first, Faye Dunaway announced “La La Land” as the winner, after her co-presenter Warren Beatty studied the card at length.

“La La Land,” the candy-colored big-screen romantic musical about two artists striving to fulfill their dreams, won the Oscar for best picture.

Both a salute to Hollywood and a love letter to Los Angeles, “La La Land” came into the Oscars with a record-tying 14 nominations. The film starts with a traffic jam that turns into an improbable song-and-dance sequence and goes on to follow its young stars as they meet amid disappointing professional moments.

In his review of the film , L.A. Times critic Justin Chang said, “The result is, by any reasonable measure, one of the loveliest things you will experience in a theater this year.”

The other nominees were:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”