Oscars 2017: Moonlight wins Best Picture but La La Land is announced by mistake
After an erroneous announcement, ‘Moonlight’ was named Oscar-winner for best picture. ‘La La Land’ was announced first.
“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ drama is about a young African American coming to grips with his sexuality.
At first, Faye Dunaway announced “La La Land” as the winner, after her co-presenter Warren Beatty studied the card at length.
“La La Land,” the candy-colored big-screen romantic musical about two artists striving to fulfill their dreams, won the Oscar for best picture.
Both a salute to Hollywood and a love letter to Los Angeles, “La La Land” came into the Oscars with a record-tying 14 nominations. The film starts with a traffic jam that turns into an improbable song-and-dance sequence and goes on to follow its young stars as they meet amid disappointing professional moments.
In his review of the film , L.A. Times critic Justin Chang said, “The result is, by any reasonable measure, one of the loveliest things you will experience in a theater this year.”
The other nominees were:
“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Hidden Figures”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”