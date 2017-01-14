Home Movie News Oscar nominations ditch live audience, opt for online event
The Oscar nominations will be delivered in a slightly altered fashion this year.
This year’s nominees for the 24 categories will be announced by Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe, and Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs.
The Oscar nominations presentation begins Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 8:18 a.m. ET. The 89th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live on Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.