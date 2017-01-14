CLOSE
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Oscar nominations ditch live audience, opt for online event

Oscar nominations ditch live audience, opt for online event

oscars 2017 Oscar nominations ditch live audience, opt for online event
An Oscar statue is on display during the Academy Awards Nominations Announcement at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California on January 14, 2016.
The 88th Oscars will be held on February 28 at the Dolby Theatre in downtown Hollywood. / AFP / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
MARK RALSTON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

The Oscar nominations will be delivered in a slightly altered fashion this year.

Contenders for the 89th Academy Awards will be revealed via a live, global stream, but without the traditional live audience, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday. Nominations will be hard to miss, as they’ll air on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms, a satellite feed, ABC’s Good Morning America, and local broadcasts.

This year’s nominees for the 24 categories will be announced by Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe, and Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

The Oscar nominations presentation begins Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 8:18 a.m. ET. The 89th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live on Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NewsandMovies.com is your entertainment source for movies, movie reviews, movie news, news, photos, celebrity interviews, Hollywood Rumors, Celebrity Scandals, Celebrity Pictures, celebrity gossip, news, scandals, rumors, breakups, cat fights and more!
We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.
Contact us: admin (at) newsandmovies.com

FEATURED

POPULAR CATEGORIES

© Copyright © 2009 - NewsandMovies.com
MORE STORIES

In the red? Blac Chyna has been threatened with a lawsuit by two men who claim to be her managers, saying that she owes...

Gruesome: Justine draws blood as she chomps down on her own arm in a stomach-churning scene from the trailer Terrifying Raw cannibal film trailer is...

Kanye West's wife had £8.5million worth of jewellery taken off her by masked thugs Kim Kardashian ’s police statement, recounting her dramatic Paris robbery -...

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures 'Silence' Martin Scorsese's 'Silence,' Ben Affleck's 'Live by Night' and 'Monster Trucks' are DOA; elsewhere, 'Hidden Figures' will easily win the Martin...

After a long gestation period, Monster Trucks has finally hatched. And the final result is… rather unspectacular. The basic setup of the film should...

You do not need a crystal ball to look at the movies slated to drop over the next 12 months to know that 2017...