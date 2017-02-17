Home Movie Trailers Mine (2016) Movie Trailer
Mine (2016) Movie Trailer
Mine (2016) Movie Trailer
Watch the Trailer of this Movie:
2016 Thriller Starring: Annabelle Wallis, Armie Hammer, Tom Cullen, Juliet Aubrey, Geoff Bell, Clint Dyer, Luka Peros & David Kirk Traylor, Directed by: Fabio Guaglione, Written by: Fabio Guaglione & Fabio Resinaro
After a failed assassination attempt, a soldier finds himself stranded in the desert. Exposed to the elements, he must survive the dangers of the desert and battle the psychological and physical toll of the treacherous conditions.