Mine (2016) Movie Trailer

mine Mine (2016) Movie TrailerMine (2016) Movie Trailer

2016 Thriller Starring: Annabelle Wallis, Armie Hammer, Tom Cullen, Juliet Aubrey, Geoff Bell, Clint Dyer, Luka Peros & David Kirk Traylor, Directed by: Fabio Guaglione, Written by: Fabio Guaglione & Fabio Resinaro

After a failed assassination attempt, a soldier finds himself stranded in the desert. Exposed to the elements, he must survive the dangers of the desert and battle the psychological and physical toll of the treacherous conditions.



