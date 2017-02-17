Mine (2016) Movie Trailer

MORE STORIES

Fist Fight (2017) Movie Review WARNER BROS. Fist Fight may be all about feuding faculty members, but the jokes are downright sophomoric… and sparse. Set on the last day of...

The Great Wall (2017) Movie Review UNIVERSAL PICTURES The Great Wall looks like it could be a really amazing video game. Alas, it’s a movie, and kind of a brick. A...

A Cure for Wellness (2017) Movie Review TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX Dane DeHaan has always resembled a younger, more weaselly Leonardo DiCaprio, but even with those sleepy eyes and that sharpie’s smirk, he’s...

Oscars 2017: Our final predictions in the major categories With a little more than a week to go until Oscar night — and voting for Academy members set to close Tuesday — To provide...