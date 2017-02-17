Making a splash! Bella Thorne flashes underarm hair as she cavorts on the beach in tiny string bikini during Cancun getaway

Making a splash! Bella Thorne was more than happy to show off the results of all the workouts as she cavorted on the beach in Cancun, Mexico on Thursday in a tiny blue string bikini that left very little to the imagination

She is someone who makes exercise one of her highest priorities.

The 19-year-old flashed her extremely toned torso as she splashed around in the waters and posed up a storm for a friend, who took snaps of the actress.

The actress put in quite an amount of effort into her look, accessorizing with a pair of reflective sunglasses and long hot pink and blue extensions.

The Shake It Up actress looked to be having the time of her life as she stuck out her tongue and made silly faces at her friend.

All that glitters! The starlet had glitter streaked across her face and chest

Ever the social media butterfly, Bella took to Snapchat to share with her fans some of the fun in the sun she was having.

The teen, who loves to show off her body on social media, shared Snapchat video of herself enjoying a beach day in a tiny turquoise two-piece.

She shared images of herself teasingly toying with the tie of her bikini bottoms in a pose more suited to a glamour magazine than a holiday snap.

A picture's worth a thousand words: Thorne placed her sunglasses against her mouth as she posed for her pal

Bella wore long and colorful braided hair extensions as she cavorted on the sand.

The former Shake It Up starlet revealed in her selfies she was on the beach in full makeup and sporting very plumped up red lips.

She added glitter to her eyelids and lots of mascara to her lashes and penciled in her brown brows.

She rocked a gold nose ring and wore a key on a chain around her neck.

The teen also showed off her skinny frame in a snap showing herself wearing skinny jeans and black boots with a bikini top