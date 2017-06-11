Love Island’s Kady McDermott sends pulses racing as she displays her slender physique and perky posterior in skimpy olive bikini in Ibiza

Making waves! Kady McDermott continued to turn heads as she hit the beach in Ibiza on Friday

She’s been enjoying a sun-soaked hen party in Spain.

And Kady McDermott continued to turn heads as she hit the beach in Ibiza on Friday.

The Love Island star, 21, sent temperatures sizzling as she displayed her enviable physique in a khaki corset bikini.

Making the most of her tanned toned legs, the strappy bottoms sat low on her waist, showcasing her slender midriff.

Accentuating her perky posterior, the high-cut bottoms framed her curves perfectly and she teamed them with a caged-effect top.

The piece, with gold-embellished straps, accentuated her ample assets, though surely made for odd tan lines.

Wearing her long raven hair down her back, Kady made a fuss of fiddling with the tie-strings as she enjoyed a walk along the picturesque beach.

Kady shot to fame on the second season of the rebooted show, which first aired in 2005, where she entered late and soon found love with Scott.

The couple, who came third to winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, have remained inseparable ever since after Kady moved to his native Manchester.

Proving just how well she’s slotted into life as part of the Thomas clan, Kady is an attendee of Caroline’s hen do, shortly before she weds Emmerdale’s Adam.

The twins are also brother to Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.

Days before Kady hit the beach, she lashed out at claims Love Island newbie and doppelgänger Amber Davies could steal her ‘pocket rocket’ crown.

She was a late arrival on last year Love Island yet soon made a mark on the villa as the resident ‘pocket rocket’.

So Kady was naturally perturbed by the presence of Amber Davies on the 2017 show, which kicked off on Monday, as she took to Twitter to retweet and respond to messages claiming the Welsh dancer could not steal her crown.

The Kent-born beauty appeared to go through many emotions as she was approached about her apparent doppelgänger, with viewers calling on their petite figures, lengthy brunette locks and naturally pretty features as similarities.

Since the latest started, Kady admitted the arrival of Amber had left her irked as she insisted she was the original ‘pocket rocket’ penning: ‘Omg my mentions are blocking me off twitter they’re going mental everyone saying that amber is like me.’

She Retweeted messages reading: ‘Why are people saying Amber is like Kady NO SHE IS NOT. Cute little Kady had waaaay more class!! #loveisland…. I really don’t like that they’re calling amber pocket rocket… that’s @kadymcdermottx thing.’

Another user noted that Amber was noticeably missing Kady's dazzling blue eyes as the Twitter user wrote: 'And she hasn't got them baby blues. YEAH I SAID IT @ ME'.