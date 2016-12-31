Listen to Emma Watson Sing “Something There” From ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Disney teased a clip of the song on Friday night.

It’s new, but not at all alarming.

Continuing on its mission to promote the anticipated live-action Beauty and the Beast, Disney debuted a 30-second audio clip of Emma Watson singing “Something There,” a song from the upcoming film.

One of the film’s stars, Josh Gad, also tweeted out the clip, adding, “Your first taste of the familiar music that awaits you come March 17th.”

Beauty and the Beast stars Watson and Dan Stevens as Beauty and the Beast, respectively, while Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald and Emma Thompson voice the film’s inanimate characters. Kevin Kline stars as Belle’s father, Luke Evans plays Gaston and Gad appears as sidekick Le Fou.

The live-action Beauty and the Beast is set to hit theaters March 17.

Listen to the clip below.

Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson? singing ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016