Lindsay Lohan swaps modest Burkini for sexy cut-out swimsuit in Thailand

Beach time: Lindsay Lohan sported a stylish cut-out swimsuit during her trip to Phuket in Thailand

She was spotted wearing a Burkini during a paddleboarding session last week.

But it wasn’t long before Lindsay Lohan was back to her regular beach attire as she stepped into something a little skimpier in Phuket, Thailand.

The 30-year-old flame-haired beauty wore a stylish black swimsuit with cut-outs at the waist.

The one-piece featured a mesh panel on the back as well as a zip-up front which the star pulled low to flash a hint of cleavage.

Lindsay looked carefree as she wore her hair loose and donned stylish sunglasses perched on her head.

The Mean Girls star stood chatting with friends toting a large pink holdall and at one point blew a kiss to an admirer.

Eventually she made her way down to the water where she hopped on a speed boat which took her to a luxury yacht anchored just off the coast.

Leggy lady: The actress showed off her svelte physique in the revealing one-piece So fetch! It was a very different look to the Burkini Lindsay was seen modelling which covered her from head to toe The actress packed a large pink tote as she prepared for her boat trip

Flashing some flesh: Lilo’s swimsuit featured a mesh panel on the back as well as a large cut-out Thai adventures: The Parent Trap star certainly looked at home as she hung out with other beach-goers

Enjoying some downtime: The star has been vacationing in Thailand for two weeks

It certainly looks like a relaxing holiday for the star who has been in Thailand for two weeks.

The actress looks content and well-rested in various Instagram snaps she’s shared in recent days.

Earlier during her trip Lindsay posed in a black and red Burkini, which is a full-body two-piece garment originally designed to preserve the modesty of Muslim women during activities such as swimming.

Forever on vacation: The actress appears to live in her swimwear these days Globe-trotting: Lindsay was in Dubai visiting family before heading to Thailand She’s popular! The Mean Girls star appeared to have made lots of new friends R&R: The flame-haired beauty wore her locks loose and perched some sunglasses on her head

Lazy days: The actress made her way to a boat which took her to a luxury yacht anchored just off the beach

The Canyons star has made no secret of her affinity for the Muslim faith and recently revealed she’s been studying the Qur’an.

She recently revealed she has finally found a sense of ‘solace’ in her life, after hitting the milestone age of 30 and embracing her spiritual side.

She explained: ‘Studying the Koran is something I found solace in, a religion where I found a lot of peace.

‘I have reached inside and I found what I want my intentions to be in the world… focusing on taking control of what I want out of life.’

‘You can’t just convert to a religion overnight – it’s a culture and practice [and] I don’t want to comment on something I haven’t finished’, she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Something a bit different: The actress enjoyed a paddleboarding session in her Burkini

Modest attire: Lindsay has revealed she’s been studying the Qur’an in recent months but says it would take a while to convert to Islam Yacht life: Lindsay shared this snap after boarding a boat off the coast of Phuket