The Lego Batman Movie (2017) Movie Trailer #5

The Lego Batman Movie Trailer 5 2017 | Watch the official extended spot trailer for “The Lego Batman Movie”, an animation movie starring Will Arnett, Ralph Fiennes & Michael Cera, arriving February 10, 2017 !

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO® Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

The Lego Batman Movie Movie

US-Release: 10 February 2017

Genres: Action, Animation, Comedy

Cast: Will Arnett, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Cera

Watch the Trailer of this Movie





