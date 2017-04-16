Lauren Goodger puts on a VERY busty display in plunging red bikini as she hits the beach during Dubai getaway

Red hot: Lauren Goodger looked fabulous as she hit the beach while on holiday in Dubai

She recently declared that she wanted to get her ‘fitness bod back ASAP’.

But despite admitting she missed her former physique, Lauren Goodger still wowed as she hit the beach during a recent holiday in Dubai.

The former TOWIE star, 30, put on a very busty display in a plunging red bikini as she soaked up the sunshine.

Displaying her enviable curves in the skimpy two piece, the brunette beauty made sure to turn heads as she splashed about in the water.

Wearing her lengthy tresses swept back off her face, she accentuated her eyes with a subtle smoky eyeshadow, before finishing with a berry lipstick.

After taking a stroll along the beach, the reality star was later seen playing a round of crazy golf with a pal.

Beach babe: The former TOWIE star, 30, put on a very busty display in a plunging red bikini as she soaked up the sunshine

Working it: Lauren showed off her pert posterior as she played a round of crazy golf

Making a splash: Displaying her enviable curves in the skimpy two piece, the brunette beauty made sure to turn heads as she splashed about in the water

Despite revealing she had lost 10lb since January, Lauren admitted she missed her super toned physique in an Instagram post last Monday.

Sharing a selection of sizzling bikini snaps with her 759,000 followers, she wrote: ‘Oh this body ! I want my fitness bod back asap!!! #summer #coming #bikini #fitness #happy #strong #fit’

The beauty has been documenting her fitness journey on social media in an array of sweaty gym snaps, and previously said her boyfriend Joey Morrison is her main support through her weight loss.

Having a ball: The brunette beauty looked to be enjoying the game of crazy golf Beauty: Wearing her lengthy tresses swept back off her face, Lauren accentuated her eyes with a subtle smoky eyeshadow, before finishing with a berry lipstick

Joey, who is currently in jail for drug related crimes, has studied nutrition during his time in prison.

She said: ‘He’s done a PT course in there [prison] so he thinks he knows all about fitness… If he was with me now, he’d have me locked in a room with a treadmill and would feed me water and bloody veg!’

Lauren explained that he is always incredibly motivating, pushing for her to go to the gym – as he knows how much she wants to regain her trim figure.

She went on: ‘If he was with me now, he’d have me locked in a room with a treadmill and would feed me water and bloody veg!’ Strike a pose: Lauren was also seen posing with a bright yellow buoy while on the beach

Carefully placed: The reality star looked focused as she put her ball down, while her pal watched on Looking good: Lauren has been working hard to get her body in shape, documenting her fitness journey on social media