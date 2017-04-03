Kylie Jenner splits from Tyga AGAIN… but is it for good this time?

‘They take breaks all the time’: Kylie Jenner splits with Tyga yet AGAIN… but pals predict a reunion; the pair are pictured for the final time on March 13 in Los Angeles

He was her first love.

But Kylie Jenner has once again split from rapper boyfriend Tyga – and this time it could be for good.

The on/off couple were last pictured together in Los Angeles on March 13, with a pal confirming the end of their two-year romance.

‘They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,’ a friend of the couple told People magazine about the split, adding: ‘It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.’

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie has been in an on/off romance with the Rack City hitmaker since 2014.

But the 19-year-old has said that Tyga’s friends urged him not to go out with her at first.

She said: ‘The first year we started hanging out, everyone around him told him not to be with me. I still get comments like, “Don’t be with him.”

Teen romance: The couple are seen last year; they were first linked in 2014 but publicly started dating the following year after Kylie turned 18

‘But we’re not doing it for the public – we love each other. We need to be together at all times. We never get mad at each other, we just figure things out.’

Kylie was first linked to Tyga in 2014, but they officially began dating after her 18th birthday in 2015.

The pair split briefly in November 2015 amid reports of cheating, but swiftly reunited before a series of break ups in 2016.

Complicating matters, Tyga’s ex fiance, Blac Chyna, was previously engaged to her brother Rob Kardashian, although the pair have also recently split.

Moving on: Kylie was first linked to Tyga in 2014, but they officially began dating after her 18th birthday in 2015 (file picture)