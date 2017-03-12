Kim Kardashian looks super slim as she presents a trophy to her executive producer

Kim said she was ‘honoured’ to be asked to the ceremony

The reality star gave a trophy to ‘the man who believed in her from day one’ at the ceremony

Kim Kardashian says she is honoured to have presented her executive producers with an LGBTQ family award at a high profile ceremony in Los Angeles.

In an off-white figure-hugging strapless Rick Owens dress, hair tied back and sporting a lip ring, Kim took to the podium to present an award.

She later admitted she was ‘honoured’ to have been asked to be involved in the ceremony, which recognises individual and companies who have made an outstanding contribution to supporting LGBTQ families.

Kim presented an award to TV producer and creator of MTV’s The Real World Jonathan Murray and his partner, Harvey Reese. Jonathan’s company executive produces the Kardashian’s shows on E!, so it was an extra special moment for them both

“Tonight I was so honoured to give the family impact award to the man who believed in me from day 1, John Murray of Bunim Murray productions #ImpactAwards” Kim wrote on Snapchat.

LGBTQ ally Kim spoke out on her blog to applaud changed when gay marriage was legalised in the US.

“This is such a huge step forward in our country’s fight for civil rights and I hope that today this will give hope to so many young people across the country,” she wrote.

“We’ve never had a president so supportive of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and today I am proud to be an American!! I’m so happy that our country is making history and moving forward.”

Kim has also been a rock during Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, with Caitlyn admitting, “Kimberley has been by far the most accepting, and the easiest to talk to about it.”