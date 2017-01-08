‘I’m ready to hang out!’: Blac Chyna puts her curves on show to host 1Oak party in Las Vegas less than two months after giving birth

Letting loose: Blac Chyna hosted an event at 1Oak Nightclub at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, getting the party started just after the stroke of midnight Sunday morning

New moms need a night out to let loose, according to this reality star.

Blac Chyna hosted an event at 1Oak Nightclub at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, getting the party started just after the stroke of midnight turned Saturday night into Sunday morning.

‘I’ve been carrying a baby for 10 months, so I’m ready to hang out,’ the 28-year-old new mom told People magazine.

Chyna, who gave birth to baby girl Dream Renée Kardashian with fiancé Rob Kardashian, 29, on November 10, let loose on her night out.

Her Snaps showed her caressing the face of a man that was definitely not her on-again, off-again, currently on-again lover Rob.

But those rooting for the couple need not worry. The object of her affectionate touch was actually the owner of the nightclub, Eli Pacino, so he had good reason to be there.

With the DJ: Chyna, who gave birth to baby girl Dream Kardashian with fiancé Rob Kardashian, 29, on November 10, let loose on her night out

Once inside the venue, the star born Angela Renée White and her squad hit the DJ booth for dancing.

The crowd cheered for Chyna as she stood next to the entertainer, clearly having a great time on her night out.

The ladies that accompanied her became her unofficial videographers, capturing her body moving to the music from all angles in real time for her many fans.

No worries: With Rob sat home with little Dream in Los Angeles, Chyna wasn’t worried about her bundle of joy in the slightest

With Rob at home with little Dream in Los Angeles, Chyna wasn’t worried about her bundle of joy in the slightest.

‘It’s not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I’m not that far,’ the Rob & Chyna star said. ‘If I was in Paris or New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.’

It probably also helped that the staff of 1Oak made huge cutouts of her, Rob and Dream’s faces, so the mommy got at least a glimpse of her little girl, after all.

What a spread: Chyna shared the massive breakfast spread in her hotel room including pancakes, sausage, potatoes, bacon and cheesy scrambled eggs

And in return, Chyna gave her fans a glimpse of literally everything she was doing in Vegas.

From the massive breakfast spread in her hotel room including pancakes, sausage, potatoes, bacon and cheesy scrambled eggs to the 1Oak Nightclub sign, to even the entry doors at the Mirage, the entrepreneur shared an inside look at every moment from her trip.

She didn’t skimp on the coverage when it came to showing off her lack of it, either.

Minimalist: The entrepreneur didn’t skimp on the coverage when it came to showing off her lack of it, either



The model showcased off her hourglass figure in a skin tight, light pink dress with rose gold sequin embellishments.

Chyna didn’t shy away from closeups of her assets, with her ample cleavage on display in the deep v-neckline.

Her bountiful booty was also impossible to miss, with the confident woman even turning the camera upside down to make sure she panned every inch for those who wanted the full view of her backside.

Giving good face: Chyna was fully glammed in the hair and makeup department, as has come to be expected of the soon-to-be Kardashian

Chyna was also fully glammed in the hair and makeup department, as has come to be expected of the soon-to-be Kardashian.

Her eyeshadow and lip color picked up the rosy tones of her ensemble, with her brows expertly filled and arched to perfection.

Her platinum hair was swept back with volume at the crown and kept secure with french braids on either side, disappearing under the tresses that had been combed back.



Red carpet ready: Her final look did not disappoint at the step and repeat before the event



Mom bod: Chyna’s figure has bounced back very quickly after delivering her second child less than two months ago, and people have been curious about what she’s done to get those results

Chyna’s figure has bounced back very quickly after delivering her second child less than two months ago, and people have been curious about what she’s done to get those results.

‘I’m just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out,’ she told People of her post-baby fitness approach.

‘And I just started hiking with Rob so we’re back on our health tip, and I’m drinking a ton of water.’



Not new to this: Already having had a child with Tyga, 27, who is currently dating Rob’s sister, Kylie Jenner, 19, she knew a little bit about what to expect post-delivery

Already having had a child with Tyga, 27, who is currently dating Rob’s sister, Kylie Jenner, 19, she knew a little bit about what to expect post-delivery.

Chyna’s first child, King Cairo Stevenson, turned four years old in October.

Perhaps the family hikes will also do some good for the mother-of-two’s often tumultuous relationship with the father of Dream.



Keeping it real: Chyna said her and Rob will keep a focus on being healthy and ‘what’s important’ for the next season of their reality show

Rob & Chyna has been picked up for a second season by E! Entertainment, so the world will get to continue to watch as the two lovers figure things out as new parents.

What can people expect? ‘Building our brand, building our relationship and just becoming better people,’ she said, adding that the two will keep a focus on being healthy and ‘what’s important.’

Season two is slated to premiere in 2017.



More to come: Season two of Rob & Chyna is slated to premiere in 2017 on E! Entertainment