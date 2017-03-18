Henry Cavill Joins Cast of ‘Mission: Impossible 6’

Getty Images Henry Cavill

The news was shared in an unorthodox fashion via Instagram.

Director Christopher McQuarrie announced the news that Henry Cavill has signed on to the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running action series in a unique way on Instagram Thursday evening.

“Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you’re interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure.,” the director wrote to caption a photo of himself atop a rocky outcrop near a river.

“Oh ok…I’m in!” the Batman v. Superman star replied.

Cavill will join stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Jeremy Renner in the upcoming Paramount release, set to hit theaters in 2018.

