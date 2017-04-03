‘He got my clothes off!’: Kim Kardashian explains Mert Alas talked her into stripping for GQ… even though her publicist was against it

Elegant: Kim Kardashian looked beautiful at the 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Sunset Tower hotel in West Hollywood on Sunday

Kim Kardashian had no intention of posing nude for the June 2016 cover of GQ.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained on Sunday night during the 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards that her publicist was sick of all the nude shoots she had done.

So when the conservative-minded flack hit the bathroom, photographer Mert Alas convinced the world’s biggest reality star to take her clothes off.

‘He’s the kind of guy where I, like, swore I was never going to do a nude shoot again, and my publicist will kill me,’ said the wife of Kanye West.

‘I’ll stand on set and she’ll go to the bathroom and he’ll get my clothes off. He’s just honestly the funniest person I’ve ever met in my entire life.’

The star has also posed nude for W and Paper magazine. And she posed for Playboy in 2007.

Kim was presenting an award to Mert at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

‘Mert asked me to do this. I just wanted to give you guys a little bit of his personality,’ she said.

‘He is the kind of guy that — first of all, he let me call him Merv for, like, two years and didn’t correct me. It’s really bad, so he’s such a gentleman.

‘He is the kind of guy that when you’re really going through something tough, he’ll come over and bring you ice cream and just be there with you. And then, after a little while, he’ll tell you you’ve got to stop eating the ice cream because we have a photo shoot to do. So, we share endless beauty tips.’

The star then said: ‘I’ve never met a more genuine person, someone that cares so much about what’s really going on in your life, aside from all the beauty and the fashion, of all the good stuff that surrounds his life. His job is truly so important.

‘He captures memories in our lives that you always want to remember. You can be 10 pounds overweight and you’ll always see gorgeous photos and angles. But all these photos that you can look back on for the rest of your life and remember that period in time.’

She ended by saying she was going to get French fries with Alas at the Chateau Marmont hotel.