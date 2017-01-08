Golden Globes 2017 Box Office: Ranking the Best Picture Nominees

‘Deadpool’ Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

‘Deadpool’ blows every other contender out of the water in terms of sheer grosses — $783 million globally — but it isn’t the only best-picture nominee impressing at the box office. One loser is ‘Sing Street,’ which bombed in the U.S. with $3.2 million.

At Sunday night’s 74th Golden Globe ceremony, Deadpool will be the first live-action superhero movie in the history of the awards show to compete for top honors.

The R-rated Deadpool, from 20th Century Fox and starring Ryan Reynolds, is far and away the top-grossing title among the five movies nominated for best motion picture for a musical or comedy, as well as the five vying for best motion picture for a drama.

In keeping with tradition, many of the 10 titles are prestige films, versus big commercial players. Still, Deadpool isn’t the only best-picture nominee that can claim success when breaking down how the 10 films have fared — or are faring — at the domestic and global box office in advance of the Globes. The big exception is Sing Street, which fell flat in the U.S. in April with $3.2 million.

All grosses are through Sunday. Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Photofest

‘Deadpool’ — $783.1 Million

Deadpool‘s appearance on the awards circuit has caught many pundits by surprise. In addition to the Globe nom for best picture, Reynolds is up for best actor in a musical/comedy, another first for the superhero genre, although the late Heath Ledger won best supporting actor for The Dark Knight. And on Jan. 4, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick’s Deadpool script scored a WGA nomination on Jan. 4 for best adapted screenplay.

Box Office

Release date: Feb. 12

Domestic: $363.1 million

International: $420 million

Total: $783.1 million

‘Hacksaw Ridge’ — $137.3 Million

Mel Gibson’s World War II drama, starring Andrew Garfield as a medic and conscientious objector who refuses to bear arms but saves dozens of lives when others flee, has been a strong performer considering its tough, violent subject matter — plus the controversy that has dogged the filmmaker. And it’s an unqualified hit in China, where it has earned north of $52 million to date. Distributed by Lionsgate in the U.S., Hacksaw Ridgeis up for a Globe for best picture (drama), while Gibson is up for best director and Garfield, best actor in a drama.

Box Office

Release date: Nov. 4

Domestic: $65.1 million

International: $72.2 million

Total: $137.3 million

‘La La Land’ — $85.8 Million

Damien Chazelle’s love letter to classic musicals (and to Los Angeles) is nominated for seven Globes, the most of any film, including best motion picture for a musical/comedy and directing and acting nods. La La Land,starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, has been rolling out slowly since its Dec. 9 release with the aim of building buzz as awards season unfolds. So far, Lionsgate’s plan is working. The film quickly became the top-grossing limited release of 2016 in the U.S. before beginning to expand nationwide (it is presently playing in 1,515 theaters). La La Land is even getting a berth in Imax theaters beginning on Jan. 13.

Box Office

Release date: Dec. 9, limited

Domestic: $51.7 million

International: $34.1 million

Total: $85.8 million

‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ — $47.9 Million

The movie, up for the Globe for best picture in the musical/comedy category, failed to turn into a late-summer sensation with adult audiences in the U.S. despite the star power of Meryl Streep. Hugh Grant also stars in the movie, based on the real-life story of how American socialite and heiress Florence Foster Jenkins used her wealth to buy a career as an opera singer. Paramount released the film in the U.S.

Box Office

Release date: Aug. 12

Domestic: $27.4 million

International: $20.5 million

Total: $47.9 million

‘Manchester by the Sea’ — $34.8 Million

Kenneth Lonergan’s searing drama, starring Casey Affleck, is a big win for Amazon Studios as it cements its film unit and, like La La Land andMoonlight, is an awards frontrunner. It is up for five Globes, including best picture for a drama, best director, best actor in a drama and best supporting actress (Michelle Williams). Amazon and partner Roadside Attractions expanded Manchester by the Sea nationwide in mid-December but could continue to hold onto screens if the film picks up key Globe wins, followed by Oscar nominations. And Manchester has yet to roll out overseas in earnest.

Box Office

Release date: Nov. 18, limited

Domestic: $33.8 million

International: $1 million

Total: $34.8 million

‘Hell or High Water’ — $33 Million

Terry Press’ CBS Films is widely praised for pursuing the modern-day heist Western, starring Chris Pine, Jeff Bridges and Ben Foster. Hell or High Water was a critical and sleeper hit following its release in select theaters in early August and was the top-grossing indie movie of 2016 until La La Land danced past it. Hell or High Water, released in partnership with Lionsgate, is nominated for a Globe for best picture in the drama category, best supporting actor (Bridges) and best screenplay. The movie is still rolling out internationally.

Box Office

Release date: Aug. 12, limited

Domestic: $27 million

International: $6 million

Total: $33 million

‘Sing Street’ — $13.6 Million

Despite rave reviews, acclaimed Irish filmmaker John Carney’s music-infused dramedy disappeared quickly at the U.S. box office in spring 2016, earning just $3.2 million. (The Weinstein Co. handled domestic distribution duties). Sing Street, starring Lucy Boynton, Maria Doyle Kennedy and Jack Reynor, fared better overseas. The indie film is up for a Globe for best picture in the musical-comedy category.

Box Office

Release date: April 15, limited

Domestic: $3.2 million

International: $10.4 million

Total: $13.6 million

‘Moonlight’ — $13.3 Million

Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age indie film about a young gay man growing up in South Florida is nominated for six Globes, the most after La La Land, including best picture for a drama, best director, best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali), best supporting actress (Naomie Harris) and best screenplay. Also starring Trevante Rhodes, Andre Holland and Janelle Monae, the movie, from A24, could see a box-office boost from any wins since it has never expanded nationwide and has some room to grow. Yet even $13 million is a good number for this small indie title. (Moonlightcomes out on DVD Feb. 27).

Box Office

Release date: Oct. 21, limited

Domestic: $13.3 million

International: N/A

Total: $13.3 million

‘Lion’ — $12.5 Million

The movie, produced by See Saw Productions and the Weinstein Co., hasn’t fared as well at the U.S. box office as other fall prestige fare competing on the awards circuit but hopes for a boost from any attention at Sunday’s Globes show, where nominated for best picture (drama). Based on the true story of an Australian man who uses Google Earth to find his birth family in India, Lion stars Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman, who is up for best supporting actress. The film has only opened in a handful of international markets.

Box Office

Release date: Nov. 25, limited

Domestic: $9.8 million

International: $2.7 million

Total: $12.5 million

’20th Century Women’ — $395,412

Mike Mills’ semi-autobiographical tale about his childhood is in a good position to take advantage of awards exposure since it waited until Dec. 28 to launch in New York and Los Angeles, closer to the Globes ceremony. Set in the late 1970s in Santa Barbara, 20th Century Women stars Annette Bening, Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig. The indie movie, from A24 and Annapurna, is nominated for a best picture in the musical/comedy category, while Bening is nominated for best actress in a musical or a comedy. Over the weekend, 20th Century Women scored one of the top location averages of the weekend ($14,282) as it upped is theater count from four cinemas to 10.

Box Office

Release date: Dec. 28, limited

Domestic: $395,412

International: N/A

Total: $395,412