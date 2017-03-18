Filmart First Look: Jackie Chan Is Ready to Rumble in ‘Mystery of the Iron Mask: Journey to China’

Russian Film Group Corporation / ‘Mystery of the Iron Mask: Journey to China’

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Flemyng also star in the fantasy thriller about mapping the Russian Far East for Peter the Great.

Jackie Chan is ready to rumble in Mystery of the Iron Mask: Journey to China.

Chan produced and stars in the $48 million fantasy thriller, penned by Russian writer-producer Alexey Petrukhin. Also featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, it stars British actor Jason Flemyng as an 18th century English explorer ordered by Peter the Great to map the Russian Far East.

The film traces his long and perilous journey to China, during which he meets deadly martial arts masters, beautiful Chinese princesses and a terrifying mythical monster.

Russian Film Group Corporation is handling international sales at Filmart.