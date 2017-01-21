‘Fatherhood is my craziest stunt’: Vin Diesel reveals becoming a parent is his biggest adventure yet

Parent: Vin Diesel says that fatherhood is the ‘craziest stunt I ever did’

He’s been in some hair-raising scenarios in the Fast and the Furious film series.

However, Vin Diesel says that fatherhood is the ‘craziest stunt I ever did’.

The 49-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that fatherhood is his biggest adventure yet.

Vin – whose real name is Mark Sinclair – has daughters Similce, eight and Pauline, 22 months, along with son Vincent, six, with longtime love Paloma Jiménez.

The action star told ET: ‘The craziest stunt I ever did? Fatherhood.’

He went on to praise his partner Paloma, saying: ‘She’s everything. She’s the perfect mother. She’s just so wonderful in so many ways.



Tribute: Vin previously revealed he named youngest daughter Pauline his late co-star Paul Walker

‘She’s so stunningly beautiful, but the thing people don’t realise is she’s my rock, so she’s so stunningly beautiful on the inside.’

Vin previously revealed his late co-star Paul Walker – after whom he named youngest daughter Pauline – was instrumental in encouraging him to start a family.

He told the publication: ‘He[Paul] must’ve been God-sent because he put me on the right path. He set me up. And when we did the first Fast & Furious, I was already 30 years old or something, but he was a father.

‘When we were in the cars in between takes, he would tell me, ‘Hey, Vin, it’s not a scary thing to become a father’ [and] give me all the good advice.

Getting involved: Vin is a hands-on dad of three

‘Next thing I know, I am a dad … [He] is why I named my daughter Pauline because of the credit that Paul Walker deserves in my personal life.

‘Paul was very instrumental in my segue into fatherhood. He was the one that told me to go to the hospital.

‘He’s the one that told me to cut the umbilical cord. He told me to cut the umbilical cord! [He was] the only person, in California, that knew I was about to have a child.’



Couple: He shares his children with his long term partner Paloma, pictured Dec 2016

