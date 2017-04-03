The Fate of the Furious, Free Fire, and 16 more movies hitting theaters this April

Though the summer movie season just around the corner, spring still has a few tricks — and blockbusters — up its sleeve in the hopes of dazzling moviegoers around the country. From The Fate of the Furious to Colossal, check out these 18 notable movies coming to theaters this April, below.

The Case for Christ

Release date: April 7

Release type: Wide

This Christian drama stars Mike Vogel as journalist Lee Strobel who, in 1980, launched an investigation into the foundation for his wife’s (Erika Christensen) religious faith. In the process, he frees himself from his atheistic ways.

Going in Style

Release date: April 7

Release type: Wide

Directed by Garden State helmer (and Scrubs star) Zach Braff, Going in Stylefollows a trio of retirees (Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Alan Arkin) who take matters into their own hands after a company restructuring puts their pensions in limbo. Hidden Figures director Theodore Melfi penned the script for this upcoming comedy.

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Release date: April 7

Release type: Wide

Everyone’s favorite blue creatures are back for another big screen go-round in Smurfs: The Lost Village, which sees Smurfette (Demi Lovato) finding herself — and a mysterious village — before an evil force does. Rainn Wilson, Joe Manganiello, Julia Roberts, Mandy Patinkin, Ellie Kemper, and Jack McBrayer lend their voices to this family-friendly animated comedy.

Colossal

Release date: April 7

Release type: Limited

Anne Hathaway takes an against-type turn in the dark comedy Colossal, director Nacho Vigalondo’s sharp (often hilarious) take on the giant monster movie genre — mashed with a gritty personal drama about overcoming addiction and regret, to boot. The Oscar winner gives one of her best performances to date in Vigalondo’s risky hybrid, which offers audiences one of the most comically satisfying payoffs in recent memory. “The movie’s coming from my obvious love towards monster movies, and I was always intrigued by the possibility of setting a monster movie story in a human scale,” Vigalondo told of the project near its TIFF debut last September. “This is a monster movie that collides with a small indie drama, which is an interesting collision.”

Gifted

Release date: April 7

Release type: Limited

Chris Evans acts opposite his former girlfriend Jenny Slate in Marc Webb’s intimate drama about a young math prodigy.

The Ticket

Release date: April 7

Release type: Limited

“There’s one way of telling [this] story, which is, ‘Everything’s great, he’s got his sight back, how wonderful,’ but actually he feels like he gains his sight, but loses a huge part of his identity,” The Ticket star Dan Stevens previously told of the film’s intriguing premise — a married man, blind for years, miraculously regains his sight, which begins to impact his life in ways he could never have imagined. “Things fall apart in a weird way, and he struggles to rectify that.”

Your Name.

Release date: April 7

Release type: Limited

Though Makoto Shinkai’s stunning animated romance Your Name. was submitted for Oscar consideration in the best animated feature category, it didn’t land a nomination — it posted massive worldwide box office numbers instead. The film has made a staggering $214.8 million in Japan to date, becoming one of the country’s biggest pop cultural phenomenons over the last year. “It was of course a very simple boy-meets-girl narrative, and I don’t think that narrative has been told in an anime medium in quite some time,” Shinkai told after the film won the 2016 LAFCA’s top animation prize. “Your Name.’s success told me movies still have the power to connect with society. As a medium, it still has a power that resonates.”

The Fate of the Furious

Release date: April 14

Release type: Wide

F. Gary Gray directs the latest installment in one of today’s hottest blockbuster franchises, with Academy Award winners Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren joining returning actors like Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, and Michelle Rodriguez for another Fast and the Furious adventure. Diesel paid tribute to the series’ former lead, Paul Walker, who died in 2013, at Fate‘s 2017 CinemaCon premiere. “Part of Paul’s legacy lives through every frame that we shoot. You are reminded of this angel that was so integral to this concept of brotherhood for our millennium,” he said. “There’s something beautiful about that. There’s something celebratory about that.”

Spark

Release date: April 14

Release type: Wide

Jace Norman, Jessica Biel, Hilary Swank, Susan Sarandon, and Patrick Stewart lend their voices to Aaron Woodley’s animated space fantasy about a band of space-traveling monkeys who work together to save a planet from an evil mastermind.

The Lost City of Z

Release date: April 14

Release type: Limited

Charlie Hunnam heads to the jungle as real life explorer Percival Fawcett, who embarked on a search for a secret Amazonian city in the 1920s. During production, Hunnam went the method route, telling EW he even went as far as ignoring his girlfriend to get into character.

Born in China

Release date: April 21

Release type: Wide

For its stateside release, John Krasinski narrates Disneynature’s touching documentary about the maturation of a young panda bear, a golden monkey’s relationship with his baby sister, and a snow leopard raising two cubs in China.

Free Fire

Release date: April 21

Release type: Wide

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson takes aim at the action genre yet again in the thriller Free Fire, which earned strong reviews out of its 2016 premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Director Ben Wheatley said he cycled through 7,000 bullets to film the movie’s numerous shootout scenes.

Phoenix Forgotten

Release date: April 21

Release type: Wide

The Ridley Scott-produced found footage flick aims to add a fresh dose of thrills to the aging subgenre as it follows three Phoenix, Arizona teenagers who vanish while attempting to document their quest to uncover the truth behind a group of reported UFO sightings.

The Promise

Release date: April 21

Release type: Wide

Oscar Isaac fronts The Promise, a historical drama about the love triangle that blossoms between a medical student, an American journalist (Christian Bale), and a sophisticated woman (Charlotte Le Bon) during the last days of the Ottoman Empire.

Unforgettable

Release date: April 21

Release type: Wide

Katherine Heigl channels Ali Larter in Obsessed opposite Rosario Dawson in this campy thriller about a scorned woman who raises hell for her ex-husband’s new wife.

The Circle

Release date: April 28

Release type: Wide

Emma Watson further branches out from the Harry Potter franchise with Tom Hanks in The Circle, playing a curious employee who discovers a sinister secret harbored by her tech company employer. “I would never want to make a movie that would wag its finger at the audience or make them feel bad for the way that they live their lives because man, there’s better ways to spend a Friday night,” writer-director-producer James Ponsoldt. “I hope this movie is fun and that there is enough dark, comic, slightly thriller-y distance between what happens in the movie and your own life that you can just appreciate it on that level and then maybe self-examine if you so choose.”

How to be a Latin Lover

Release date: April 28

Release type: Wide

An unlikely cast of actors (Kristen Bell, Rob Lowe, Salma Hayek) join forces with Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez for a comedic romp about a man who, after a life spent seducing older socialites, must come to terms with his own age as he pursues a new target — a wealthy, widowed billionaire (Raquel Welch) — after his 80-year-old wife cheats on him with a much younger man (Michael Cera).

Sleight

Release date: April 28

Release type: Wide

Jacob Latimore is a young street musician tasked with saving his little sister from a nefarious kidnapping in this Sundance drama.