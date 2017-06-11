Demi Rose flaunts her eye-popping cleavage and curvaceous derriere in a TINY nude bikini as she snaps selfies on a beach in Ibiza

Sizzling: Demi Rose, 22, sent temperatures soaring in a skimpy nude-coloured bikini which showed off her enviable figure as she snapped selfies on a remote Ibiza beach

She’s been enjoying the spotlight since rumours of a fling with Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga emerged last summer.

And Demi Rose couldn’t resist soaking up the attention as she enjoyed herself on a remote Ibiza beach – where the emerging DJ will be performing a set.

The British model, 22, sent temperatures soaring in a skimpy nude-coloured bikini, which just about managed to contain her ample assets as she snapped a number of selfies for her 4.5 million followers.

It wasn’t difficult to see why Demi had caught the eye of Tyga as she sizzled in the barely-there two-piece.

The Birmingham-born beauty flaunted her busty cleavage in the crotchet bikini top which tamed her in place with bow-tie detailing down the front.

The matching thong bottoms sported delicate straps, which rested hips on her hips – allowing her to showcase her fine-tuned curves.

The minuscule two-piece perfectly complemented her golden glow, as well her impossibly flat stomach and sensational curves.

Demi’s toned legs were on full display as she lined the shore while engrossed on her phone.

Never one to forego any element of glamour, the stunner sported immaculately teased raven tresses, which were centre parted and cascaded down her front.

Quite the social media savvy star, Demi utilised her time on the beach to snap a number of selfies.

Proving she had enough option to chose from, the brunette held her phone with her immaculately manicured hands from all different angles.

She even utilised the help of pals to gain the perfect snap – where she was free to work her angles and show off her incredible curves and bodacious bottom.

The model sported a stunning coat of make-up which consisted of mascara-laden eyes, chiselled cheekbones and a nude pout.

Demi first rose to prominence in May of last year when she was spotted out with Rack City hitmaker Tyga, 27, while he appeared to be on a break from his 19-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star girlfriend.

Kylie had been dating the rapper on and off for the past two years, but appears to have moved onto rapper Travis Scott of late.

Demi was first spotted when she shared some of her now-trademark sexy snaps – leading to reported link up with famed US publicity group Taz’s Angels.

In a previous interview with The Sun, she revealed: ‘I’ve had Instagram since I was 18. Posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2million now.

‘In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram.

