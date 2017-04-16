Curvaceous Casey Batchelor shows off her eye-popping cleavage in a chocolate brown bikini as she makes waves in the Dominican Republic

Sending pulses racing: Casey Batchelor didn’t disappoint as she took a dip in the pool in the Dominican Republic over the weekend

She’s known for her natural ample assets.

And Casey Batchelor didn’t disappoint as she took a dip in the pool in the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

The model and reality star, 32, certainly turned heads in Punta Cana as she squeezed her famous bust into a racy bikini.

The halterneck brown triangle bikini barely contained her G cup bust, and threatened to spill out beneath the delicate top.

Making the most of her toned stomach, she wore low cut coordinating bottoms, which sat high on her pert posterior.

Putting her lean legs on display, she went for natural make-up, accentuating her natural beauty with just a touch of mascara and brow pencil.

With her brunette hair loose she frolicked in the pool, making the most of the Caribbean sun.

And satisfied with her cooling dip, she checked out the hammocks- navigating the wobbly haven with grace.

Stretching her legs, she then took a walk around the hotel’s lush tropical grounds.

In February Casey confirmed that her breasts have grown despite having a reduction in September 2014.

The TV personality admitted to feeling ‘insecure’ about her former 32GG cup size and underwent the surgery reducing her bra size to a 32E.

However, in December last year fans speculated as to whether the Essex born reality star’s assets may have made a come back as she sported noticeably bigger bosoms in her 2017 calendar shoot.

‘Apparently it does happen if that’s the way your body wants to be be and large boobs run in my family on both sides so I have to get used to it.’

Mark Norfolk, clinical director and plastic surgeon for the Transfrom clinic in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, shared his thoughts on Casey’s changing bust with the Mail in December.

Mr Norfolk said: ‘Looking at the images of Casey Batchelor, her breasts are undeniably looking much bigger than when she first had her breast reduction op.

‘If she had put on weight elsewhere, it’s very plausible that her breasts may have grown since her reduction op.’

Casey opened up at the time of surgery about how pleased she was with the results, saying at the time to MailOnline: ‘For the first time, I can now go out bra-less. I no longer have to worry about my boobs wibbling and wobbling all over the place.

‘My boobs are so much perkier and I love them. They have given me so much more body confidence.’

Meanwhile she recently slammed trolls for branding her breasts ‘fake and ugly’.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Casey said: ‘I’ve had people all my life give comments under the breath saying that my boobs are fake.

‘Now I get comments on articles, saying my boobs are plastic, and you can see the misshape form the implants, I look ‘ridiculous’, ‘horrendous’ and even ‘ugly’!’

The Essex girl added: ‘My boobs are real and always have been, big boobs run in my family and even my mum has had a reduction.’

Breast size can be determined by several factors, including inherited genes, body weight and hormones.

Reduction surgery requires a surgeon to remove excess fat tissue from the breasts which can help problems such as back or neck pain from the weight.

While the results of a breast reduction will last as long as the person has stopped growing, there is a chance that if the patient gains weight the breast size will change according to the NHS.

Just chilling: Casey made the most of the relaxing pool vibes